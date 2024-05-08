SPOTTED: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen snapped for the first time since extramarital affair controversy

Kristen Saban was finally seen in public a week after her alleged extramarital affair controversy involving former Bachelorette star James Taylor hit the internet. Nick Saban's daughter was spotted conversing with new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer at the golf course.

Expand Tweet

Kristen, an Alabama fanatic at heart, also took several pictures with her family including her husband Adam Setas. The Saban family was at the Old Overton Club in Alabama for the 17th Annual Nick's Kids Foundation Golf Tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The photos were posted by the former Alabama coach's daughter-in-law Samira Saban who also posed for a cute picture with Kristen. Samira captioned her post:

"17th Annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Golf Tournament 🏌️‍♀️🏌️"

After the controversy regarding her affair, Kristen has deleted her Instagram and is reportedly tight-lipped on the matter.

Also read: “I could hear him PISSED”- Ex-Bachelorette star James Taylor claims Nick Saban was furious when he heard about daughter Kristen's alleged affair

The alleged James Taylor affair

Former Bachelorette contestant James Taylor dropped a bomb on social media last week, revealing his romantic rendezvous with Kristen Saban. Taylor spilled the tea as he recounted his visit to see Kristen in Birmingham, and driving down to Tuscaloosa to spend three days together.

Taylor revealed that at the conclusion of their trip, Kristen told him that she was still married and living with her husband, Adam Setas.

“I was shocked and pissed that this wasn’t made known to me before I came to visit. I verbalized that to Kristen. She said she thought it was respectful to tell me in person… I told her this isn’t a break up. This can and should be done on the phone.”

The ex-Bachelorette star revealed that he was being blackmailed over the affair with an unnamed source threatening to leak the images to TMZ. Hence, he decided to take matters into his own hands and ousted the truth himself.

James Taylor also expressed concern for Kristen and hoped she wouldn't face similar pressure from the blackmailer in the light of his revelation, maintaining his goodwill towards Nick Saban’s daughter.

Also read: Why did Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban delete her social media? Exploring potential reasons amid extramarital affair rumors with James Taylor

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback