Why did Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban delete her social media? Exploring potential reasons amid extramarital affair rumors with James Taylor

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has become renowned around college sports circles due to her passionate support of the Crimson Tide and other sports related to Bama.

Recently, she was caught up in a scandal that involved former "Bachelorette" contestant and country music singer James McCoy Taylor, who posted a lengthy post on Instagram alleging a relationship between the pair. A few days later, Saban deleted her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts.

In the post, Taylor detailed the duration of the alleged affair, claiming he flew to Birmingham a few weeks ago before the Alabama A-Day to spend some time with Kristen Saban and that he had no idea that she was married.

He wrote that he was being blackmailed with pictures of the pair in Tuscaloosa during the visit, with the blackmailers threatening to send them to TMZ, and that he decided to come forward to stop the threats.

After the allegations were made public, Kristen Saban, who is married to Adam Setas and has two children, James and Amelie, deleted her active X account and posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories, with the message reading:

"Next time someone tries to bring you down, remember. Confidence is quiet, insecurity is loud."

Kristen Saban then deleted her Instagram account after posting the cryptic message, with speculation about her private life still swirling around.

James Taylor doubles down on Kristen Saban allegations

In James Taylor's original Instagram post that started the rumors, he posted three pictures of himself with Kristen Saban, including one of them being intimate.

After the initial reaction to the post, the country singer reacted to the allegations of photoshopping the images of the pair and claimed to have more proof on his Instagram stories.

"I was trying to put an end to this but if we aren't plain nice – I got an eeeenndless supply of proof of how this girl wanted me. I'll give it to the weekend to chill but if it keeps going … come back for some actual fireworks," James Taylor wrote. "Absolutely not having this one twisted."

Saban and Adam Setas lived in the same neighborhood in East Lansing, Michigan, when Nick Saban was at the start of his football career as coach of the Michigan State Spartans.

The pair reconnected in 2013 and rekindled their romance before getting married in 2015 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a Crimson Tide-themed wedding.