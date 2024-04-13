WATCH: Alabama legend Nick Saban's daughter Kristen cherishes her lifetime memories with a glamorous throwback clip

Kristen Saban, daughter of retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, has gained popularity among Bama fans for her passionate support of the team over the years.

Kristen recently showed off a reel of highlights on Instagram from her recent vacation in Cabo.

See the video below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kristen Saban recently revealed to WVTM13 the positive side of her father's retirement to his family.

"I get him on the phone this time. Before, when he was in the office, I would be lucky if I would get him," Kristen said. "He said we got to go play golf, and I am making some new friends down here."

Nick Saban clears the air on retirement

Even Nick Saban did not know that he was going to retire until a few minutes before he did. He detailed how he had no idea which decision he was going to make and what he was going to tell the players during their meeting.

Several reasons have been put forth as to why the legendary coach retired, including he and his wife's failing health, which he denied.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the retired coach gave hints as to the contributing factors behind his decision and one of them involved the conduct of his players after losing 27-20 to the eventual champions Michigan Wolverines in the college football playoff semifinal.

"I want to be clear that wasn't the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed," Nick Saban said. "I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class.

"We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn't do it, and then showing your a*s and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff."

Last year's team, by Nick Saban's own admission, was one of his more average teams, but they still toppled the Georgia Bulldogs as SEC top dogs.

The fact that the players reacted the way that they did after reaching an unlikely college football playoff semifinal might have given the legendary coach the final push to finish his storied career.

Saban has also spoken about the dangers of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) on the motivations of the players. He highlighted it as a concern when undertaking recruitment of prospects these days.

Nick Saban has maintained an office at the Bryant-Denny Stadium and will be available to help smooth over the transition from his reign to new coach Kalen DeBoer's reign.

Poll : Are college football players losing respect for the game due to NIL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion