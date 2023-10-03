WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares iconic Alabama football moments from 2023 season

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide have been written off in many quarters due to how their 2023 season has unfolded. A Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa has become the season's nadir for the program.

Since then, Alabama has reeled off three wins, with the latest coming in a dominant 40-17 win against Mississippi State.

Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a reel on her Instagram account showcasing the Crimson Tide's up-and-down season.

A few weeks ago, Kristen Saban was admonishing Alabama fans for doubting her father, but it seems that she has let bygones be bygones as she captioned the post:

"Got football on the brain."

The unexpected bromance between Nick Saban and Deion Sanders

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the 2023 college football season has been the unexpected bromance between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Last year, the two coaches were at each other's throats because Nick Saban suggested that Deion Sanders and Jackson State had paid off then-five-star prospect Travis Hunter to join their program.

Nick Saban recently rehashed the topic of Dan Lanning's viral speech to the Oregon players before they faced Colorado, where Lanning suggested that the Buffaloes played for clicks.

On an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban went to bat for Deion Sanders and questioned the timing of Lanning's fiery speech.

"I think you can use the media to send a message to your team. I don’t think you need to do that right before the game. That’s something you do on Monday when you talk to the press," Saban said.

"You wanna get a message out there because your team’s gonna hear that message, so you can reinforce it in a team meeting, but you want everybody to be thinking that way, and sometimes you want your fans to be thinking that way too, so that rat poison doesn’t get to them.”

In a recent interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," Sanders also expressed his admiration for Saban.

“I’ll tell you this, I love and adore and I respect and every time I do a commercial with Coach Saban, it’s a gift,” Sanders said.

"Just sitting in his presence and hearing him and throwing something else out there so I can hear his viewpoint on it because he’s forgotten more things than I may ever accomplish. So I’m a student looking up to this wonderful teacher saying, ‘Just throw me a crumb of what you know.’”

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders likely recognize the winning mentality they both possess in abundance, but it still makes for a tantalizing story tangent in this season's college football.