Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are the fairytale story of the season. Coach Prime's obvious charisma has attracted all eyes to the program.

Sanders has never been shy about regularly listing his accomplishments and backing them up on the gridiron. His glittering resume proves that he's a man with a plan.

Appearing on an episode of "60 Minutes" on CBS, Deion Sanders was not afraid to toot his own horn:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I truly make a difference. I make folks nervous, man."

When asked who the best coach in college football is, he had a typically hilarious response.

"Let me see a mirror so I can look at it," Sanders said.

Expand Tweet

Jay Norvell vs. Deion Sanders: Who will come out on top?

The Colorado Buffaloes play Colorado State in Week 3, with the Rocky Mountain Showdown attracting a lot of buzz.

The Buffs fairytale season will continue with this interstate matchup, and there has been a bit of spice added to the game due to Deion Sanders, except he wasn't the instigator this time.

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell aimed a thinly veiled barb at Sanders in a video posted days before the game:

"I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.'"

Sanders, as usual, had a response.

"I'm minding my own business," Coach Prime said, "watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up, and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again."

Against TCU, Deion and Shedeur Sanders used the alleged poor treatment of the quarterback by the Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Kendal Briles as fuel to beat them. Last week, Shedeur took exception to Matt Rhule standing on the Buffs logo pre-game.

Colorado State and Jay Norvell might have handed the Buffaloes the spark they needed to approach this fixture. And Sanders didn't veil his threat:

"Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off, and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it, what?"

Deion Sanders has some famous admirers

Not everyone is a detractor of Sander's achievements. Former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer has been mightily impressed by how Deion Sanders has turned things around at Colorado.

“Following Coach Prime around and Colorado the last couple of weeks, and we’re going back through this week, it’s a story that in my lifetime, I’ve never seen anything like what I’ve witnessed,” Meyer said.

The game against Colorado State seems like a slam dunk for the Buffaloes to take them to triple the number of wins they had last season.