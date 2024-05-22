WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban enjoys on the beach to Taylor Swift's tunes

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is an active user of social media, where she shares day-to-day updates of her life. From giving outfit details to talking about her favorite music of all time, she is a popular personality in the world of college football.

Like always, this time Kristen uploaded a video of herself soaking in the sun while enjoying the water at a beach. She added one of the new songs from Taylor Swift's hit album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The name of the song is "So High School."

Watch her Instagram story down below:

Kristen's social media feeds are often filled with personal updates, but it is also well-known that she is a die-hard Swiftie. With the new album gaining significant traction, she is fully soaking in not only the sun but the album itself.

Kristen Saban is a huge fan of Taylor Swift

This was not the first time that Kristen Saban has immersed herself in the music of Taylor Swift. When Swift's eleventh studio album was released, Kristen wasted no time reacting to the drop.

Kristen was active on X/Twitter, reacting to all the songs of the album, with a particular liking to the song, "The Alchemy." She even tried to decipher if the song was about Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. The song includes references to football, sports and winning a game, with a few lyrics reading:

“So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat. These blokes warm the benches/ We've been on a winning streak.”

Swiftie fever reached its peak for Kristen Saban, as she also expressed her interest in finding out what Taylor might have gifted Kelce on his 34th birthday. Additionally, she has defended the pop star amidst criticism for her on-field presence during last year's NFL season.