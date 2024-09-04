WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban rocks floral dress while hopping on the viral "cutesy" trend

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has had a busy few weeks. She attended the Crimson Tide's season-opening rout of Western Kentucky with her father and mother, Miss Terry, before jetting off for a holiday in Florida.

She rocked a floral dress and hopped onto the viral "cutesy" trend that has taken over Instagram in her latest post. Kristen shows off her stylish outfit with the song "Bed Chem" by Sabrina Carpenter playing in the background.

"Jupiter backdrops…very cutesy," Kristen Saban wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Kristen Saban shares hilarious Nick Saban retirement story

When Nick Saban retired, it took everyone by surprise and perhaps the only person who probably had an idea about his decision was his wife, Miss Terry. However, even she was unsure just how soon he would pull the trigger.

The former Crimson Tide coach made his surprise retirement decision a few minutes before a planned team meeting with his players. He made the decision days after losing in the college football playoff semifinals to the eventual champions, the Michigan Wolverines.

During an appearance on "The Next Round" podcast, Kristen Saban revealed how she found out that the legendary Nick Saban was retiring.

“So that morning I kind of got a little heads up," Kristen said. "My mom was like, ‘You know, maybe. Maybe not. But don’t be surprised if you see something.’ And later that afternoon I was on a plane to Orlando with my son to go to Disney World, and I had just bought the Southwest Wifi. And my phone is just blowing up. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’

“I’m on the plane. I can’t text anybody. I can’t call anybody. And so I’m like, ‘OK, are you doing this? Am I finding out on Instagram on my way to Disney World?"

During an interview with WVTM13, Kristen Saban revealed what her father was doing during his retirement.

"I get him on the phone this time, before, when he was in the office, I would be lucky if I would get him," Kristen said. "He said we got to go play golf, and I am making some new friends down here."

Kristen Saban has always supported the Alabama Crimson Tide during her father's career, and her attendance at new coach Kalen DeBoer's first game suggests she will continue to do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback