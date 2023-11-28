Watch: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban’s hilarious reaction to almost getting hit during the Iron Bowl showdown

Kristen Saban, Nick Saban's daughter, was up close when Alabama QB Jalen Milroe ran out of bounds to stop the clock. Her location during the play had almost put her in harm. Her reaction to nearly getting hit has gone viral on social media.

Saban took to social media to share the visuals of potentially one of the most crucial plays of the Iron Bowl. She said she had to run for her life as the play came to its culmination.

Here is Kristen Saban’s priceless reaction to almost getting hit during the Week 13 Iron Bowl rivalry clash between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers:

“4th & Thirty- Run for my life,” Kristen wrote in the caption while sharing the video on Instagram.

Kristen Saban witnessed the Milroe Miracle on Saturday. The QB threw a 31-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah Bond on a 4th and 31 with just 32 seconds to go. The Tide won the game 27-24 in the end. Milroe went from being benched earlier this season to leading the team to the SEC championship game.

Alabama will still need to beat the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, to make it to the playoffs. Plays like this could make Coach Saban and his daughter believe they could do it. But how has their recent form been?

Can Alabama finally dethrone Georgia to make the playoffs?

The Bulldogs are two-time defending national champions and look like a team that could make it three in a row. Alabama, on the other hand, struggled for most of the season. But they dug their heels and have now won 10 straight games after their Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns. The team has finally found its groove toward the end of the season.

Jalen Milroe has been the star of the Crimson Tide show, throwing 2,526 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns. Alabama's biggest strength is Milroe running the way Kristen Saban saw him from the sidelines. He has 439 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns this season. Can he take Nick Saban and his team to the national championship title?