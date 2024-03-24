WATCH: No.1 draft pick star Caleb Williams shares exciting snippet as Juju Watkin’s USC bags double-digit win against Texas A&M

Caleb Williams, the former quarterback of South Carolina, witnessed the victory of the USC women's basketball team against the 16th-seeded Texas A&M. Williams, who is predicted to be the number one draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft, uploaded a video on his official Instagram account.

He gave a panoramic view of the Galen Center and showed off fans who flocked to the stadium. The camera then panned to JuJu Watkins, the star freshman of the basketball team, and then finally to the jumbotron that read 'USC WINS.'

Watkins finished the game with an impressive stat line of 23 points, five rebounds, and four blocks as USC sailed to an 87-55 victory. JuJu Watkins, who made her NCAA tournament debut, surpassed Cheryl Miller's longstanding single-season scoring record at USC, set back in 1986.

With a total of 833 points, she now stands third in NCAA history for scoring by a freshman.

Caleb Williams showed confidence in facing Patrick Mahomes in the future

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most illustrious and celebrated quarterbacks in the NFL. Fresh off winning his third Super Bowl ring, it looks like the Chiefs star has no intention of slowing down. However, NFL fans are searching to find a quarterback who can usurp Mahomes.

Caleb Williams has often been compared to the reigning NFL MVP. The prospective first pick believes that he can seamlessly match the level at which Mahomes plays and though he respects him as an athlete, a game between them would be an anticipated battle.

"Everybody gets crazy when I say that, the things he does physically, obviously I'm not Patrick Mahomes and I'm not in his brain, but things that he does physically that I don't think that I can't do. So I call respect and, hopefully soon I'll be able to see him and go against him and have a good battle between him."

The Chicago Bears will likely pick Williams as their first-overall draft prospect. Since the team has traded away Justin Fields, he will immediately start for them. This can go in many different directions. He can either prove himself to be a powerful quarterback or end up like Mitch Trubisky, who was chosen as the second-overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

