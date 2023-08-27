WATCH: Notre Dame fans flood and turn Dublin streets green ahead of season opener against Navy

It's just Week 0. But the new season craze seems to have taken over Notre Dame fans.

They came out in huge numbers to support the Fighting Irish for their season-opener against Navy Midshipmen, taking place in Dublin, Ireland.

The streets of Dublin were absolutely packed, with thousands of supporters forming a sea of green ahead of the Fighting Irish's game at the Aviva Stadium.to prove their loyalty to the Fighting Irish.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

In the tweet shared by Nicky Ryan, the swarm of Notre Dame fans can be seen taking over the streets of Dublin for the opening game of the 2023 College Football season. There are banners of the Fighting Irish hung on every street corner.

The game between Notre Dame and Navy Midshipmen was a one-sided game throughout. The Fighting Irish won with a landslide score of 42-3, once again proving themselves to be strong contenders going into the 2023 season.

It was also their new starting quarterback Sam Hartman's debut, who transferred from Wake Forest after spending five seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Hartman made quite a name for himself in Wake Forest. His best season was in 2021, when he had 4,228 passing yards and 39 TDs, leading the team to the ACC Atlantic title as well as the Gator Bowl win.

Notre Dame fans were not disappointed with Sam Hartman's debut

The Fighting Irish faithful were not disappointed in Dublin when Sam Hartman took to the gridiron for his debut.

Brought in to replaceTyler Buchner following his move to Alabama, Hartman's presence seemed to have had a legitimate positive effect on the offensive line. They looked sharper and had an easier time reading the defense and following up on the quarterback's passes.

Expand Tweet

Hartman lived up to the hype surrounding his transfer, completing 19 out of the 23 passes he played for 266 yards. He also tied the school record with four TDs in his debut game.

Not only this, but it looked like Sam Hartman also built good chemistry with the other players on the team. Jayden Thomas caught four passes for 78 yards and 1 TD, while freshman Jaden Greathouse had 2 TD passes from Hartman. It will be up to the quarterback to build on the positive start he has made for Notre Dame.