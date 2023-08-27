Why does Notre Dame play Navy every year?

The Notre Dame versus Navy annual game is a tie wrapped in history as old as time. It has been played every year since 1927 except for the season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During World War 2, the Fighting Irish almost went under, as they faced financial difficulties. The Navy stepped in and used university facilities for their V-12 program.

The money paid by the Navy helped keep the Fighting Irish afloat. In 2020, the two teams signed a 12-year contract running through to 2032 to continue playing the famous tie annually.

While the Fighting Irish are the home team, they hold the annual game in South Bend at the Notre Dame Stadium.

Navy has to hold the game at a neutral site, as their Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium can't handle the influx of fans who turn up to watch the game. Not only is it a big financial boost, but it also helps their recruitment.

The history of the game skews towards the Fighting Irish, with the Midshipmen getting their first win since 1963 in 2007 when they won 46-44 in Indiana. The 2023 edition of the game was on Aug. 26 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland ending in a 42-3 defeat for Navy.

Notre Dame's independence versus lucrative media deals

Notre Dame is one of the most well-supported college teams in the nation and is thus quite marketable. The Fighting Irish are also quite unique due to the fact that they have remained independent since their inception.

With the realignment and expansion games currently gripping college sports, it has been speculated that they could be tempted to join a conference. Their current unique deal with NBC expires in 2024, and a move to either the Big 12 or Big Ten could be in the offing.

Pete Sampson of 'The Athletic' reported that Notre Dame would like to get a significant bump on their current $26 million a year deal. The Big Ten's $7 billion media deal with Fox, NBC and CBS is worth up to $100 million a year for the programs under its umbrella starting in 2025.

Apparently, in the media deal with the Big Ten, there's a 'Notre Dame clause' that details that the broadcasters have to pay the Fighting Irish an extra unspecified amount if Notre Dame joins the conference.

Their proposed new deal will reportedly be worth up to $75 million annually, way short of what the Big Ten has to offer. Whether or not the Fighting Irish stay independent, they will always have the historical game against Navy, at least for a while.