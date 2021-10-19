Watch: Ohio QB Armani Rogers' historic 99-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo

The Ohio Bobcats have not enjoyed much success on the field during the 2021 college football season. Quarterback Armani Rogers, however, put his program in the national spotlight Saturday afternoon.

Rogers makes opponents pay with his legs and that was no different Saturday against Buffalo. Yet this time, he had a historic run and did something no other NCAA quarterback has done before.

He took off for 99 yards and made it look easy.

Ohio QB Armani Rodgers has historic run

Rogers took a dangerous shotgun snap in the end zone and immediately ran to his left. From there, a few Buffalo defenders took bad angles and he was off to the races. Rogers only needed about 30 yards before his athleticism took over and he was in the clear.

No one was going to catch him and as soon as he reached the end zone he set a new NCAA record for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback.

The run gave Ohio a two-touchdown lead early in the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they fell by a final score of 27-26 to drop to 1-6 on the season.

Rogers was not to blame at all for the loss. He finished the day with 183 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He did only go 6/10 for 75 yards through the air, but did not toss an interception on the day.

Rogers is a 6-foot-5 veteran college quarterback who got his start at UNLV. He showed up in Ohio for the 2020 season that was ultimately shortened due to COVID.

The fifth-year senior did not play much to begin the year, but he has proven he belongs on the field throughout the rest of the fall. Saturday marked his second 100-yard game on the ground in 2021 and there seems to be no reason why he can't get another. His speed is undeniable and he made the Buffalo defense look like a middle school team.

The Bobcats have five games remaining this season and need a miracle to reach a bowl game.Yet no matter what happens this season, Rogers gave the program a highlight-reel play that will not soon be forgotten by anyone associated with the team.

