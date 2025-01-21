Watch: Ohio State locker room goes wild after historic championship win over Marcus Freeman's program 

When the Ohio State Buckeyes players entered Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night, they had only one aim in mind: Win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and bring glory back to the program.

While they may have been slow to start not only did they catch up with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter, they went on to put in 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to snatch the game away. While Notre Dame did put up a fight in the last two quarters, it wasn't enough, as Ohio State won the game 34-23 to lift the national title for the ninth time in program history.

As expected, the locker room was full of joyous moments. In a video shared by Fox College Football on X/Twitter, the Buckeyes locker room could be seen having a blast, with some players celebrating with a cigar in hand:

Starting quarterback Will Howard won the CFP National Championship Game MVP for his exceptional performance leading the Buckeyes offense. He completed 17-of-21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He even had a 56-yard rush during the game.

Ryan Day gives props to his football family for taking Ohio State to 9th NCAA title

No one had Ohio State to go this deep in the playoffs after the regular season finale loss against the Michigan Wolverines. Amidst the large pour of criticism targeted towards some players and the coach itself, Ryan Day's unit shined through, taking out strong programs like the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns.

Following the game, Day credited his troops for bringing the national championship home despite the intense criticism they faced.

"Faith was huge with these guys. We built a foundation early in the season that we knew we were going to stand some storms along the way. We did," Day said via YahooSports.com.

"We stuck together. We hung in there like a family does when things get hard, and we came out the back end. Now this just gives so much credibility to what these guys did all season. I'm so proud of them," he added.

This puts a stop to all those asking to dismiss Ryan Day as the program's head coach. Meanwhile, the result should help the likes of Will Howard and possibly Quinshon Judkins, who could declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

