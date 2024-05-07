WATCH: Ohio State safety Sonny Styles and GF Kaia Henderson enjoy tropical vacation in Dominican Republic 

Sonny Styles' girlfriend, Kaia Henderson, took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans a sneak peek into their offseason vacation. The couple can be seen enjoying a tropical holiday together in the Dominican Republic. Ohio State safety showed his love for his girlfriend in the short clip shared on the social media platform.

Styles broke into coach Ryan Day's squad in 2023 as a sophomore after spending most of his freshman year on the sidelines. He put on some great numbers as the Buckeyes forged their path to an almost unbeaten regular season. Before going at it again, the safety is enjoying the tropical weather with his lady love in the offseason.

Here is a clip of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles and his girlfriend Kaia Henderson on their trip to the Dominican Republic:

According to the location tag in the Instagram story, the couple is having a good time in Punta Cana. Henderson sported a black beach top and a baggy bottom with slippers. Styles chose to go with a black shirt and shorts for the day. The couple spent time basking in the tropical sun before the indoor video.

Henderson is also an athlete as a part of the Ohio State women's basketball program. She featured in 15 games last season but did not get much time on the court. The guard would want to break into the starting lineup next season like her boyfriend did last year.

When former Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano called Sonny Styles ‘a unicorn’

After spending most of his freshman year on the bench, Sonny Styles got a chance to shine in the 2023 season. His time did not come overnight though and the safety put on a lot of work in practice to earn his spot. So much so that former Buckeyes safeties coach Perry Eliano took notice and called him "kind of a unicorn" before the start of last season.

“He’s kind of a unicorn, so to speak. I love the kid. We’re just trying to create the very best opportunities for our guys to be on the field to give us the very best chance to win games,” Eliano had said in August last year.

OSU replaced Eliano with former Indiana co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri.

Styles, the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles, had 32 solo tackles and one forced fumble as the Buckeyes finished with an 11-1 overall record. He would be looking to improve upon it this fall.

