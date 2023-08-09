Sonny Styles' time to be a starter might come soon. Ohio State fans have waited a long time for the talented safety to see increased minutes, and the recent comments by safeties coach Perry Eliano could signal that it's time.

The 6-foot-4, 229 pounds Styles was the No. 2 safety and was among the top 30 prospects in his class.

Perry Eliano had glowing words for his star recruit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s kind of a unicorn, so to speak. I love the kid. We’re just trying to create the very best opportunities for our guys to be on the field to give us the very best chance to win games.”

Eliano answered the question of which specific position Styles would occupy this coming season with a simple answer.

“He’ll be on the field.”

Styles explained why his best position was as a nickel.

“I’m able to be in the slot, play in coverage, be able to blitz off the edge, things like that. So I think just a way for them to display my versatility. It feels good to know that they trust me or believe in me to move me around different places.”

Ohio State has recruited one of the best classes nationally. It promises to be an exciting season for Buckeyes if they can dovetail with the returning prospects, alongside increased minutes for Styles.

Will Sonny Styles play more this season?

We can speculate that Sonny Styles will play a variety of safety roles. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles expounded on his safeties being flexible in different positions.

"I love flexibility, but at the same time you don't want to cheat the player, so there is a real balance to that," Knowles said. "The more reps a guy gets at a certain position forming those fundamentals, the better he's going to be. So right now, I'm leaning towards get them set, get them in place, let them get better at their fundamentals at that position."

The Buckeyes lost Tanner McCalister and Ronnie Hickman to the NFL draft, and Lathan Ransom is the only returning safety. Knowles plans on playing Ja'Had Carter as the free safety, Styles as the nickel, and Ransom as the strong safety.

Jim Knowles acknowledged that Sonny Styles' minutes would increase this year due to his impact on games.

"Sonny is that guy that we are continually trying to find ways to get him on the field to let him be a factor in the game," Knowles said. "Plan on him being out there a lot."

Sonny Styles' coaches have faith in his abilities. As the season begins, it can only herald good things for the talented safety.