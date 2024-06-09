WATCH: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin once had hilarious reaction to viral social media prank by daughter Landry

Recently, an old post of coach Lane Kiffin's unforgettable reaction to his daughter Landry's 2022 prank resurfaced on social media. The viral TikTok 'Ugly Baby' trend got one of the most hilarious reactions from Kiffin, which went viral.

Barstool Ole Miss re-uploaded the 17-second video on X, captioned with these words:

“Lane’s reaction to this prank is unforgettable…”

For those unfamiliar with the 'Ugly Baby' trend, it involves showing an unsuspecting participant a photo of an 'ugly baby' during a fake FaceTime call. In this instance, Landry showed Kiffin the photo and said:

"Dad, look at Tate's baby cousin. Look."

Kiffin's shocked face said it all, but he tried to play it off, responding:

“What is that?... So cute!”

His initial reaction was horrifying, but he quickly recovered, and the video was widely shared and discussed on social media.

Lane Kiffin's funny reaction to his daughters' Zara spree is pure dad gold

A couple of years ago, Lane Kiffin had another hilarious dad moment reacting to his daughter Landry and her sister Pressley's $721 Zara shopping spree. The viral clip was captioned with these words by Landry:

“When you tell your dad how much you spent at Zara.”

Kiffin, visibly distressed, checked his pulse after hearing the total and asked how much Pressley spent. This astounding reaction caught social media's attention in 2022. Kiffin reposted the video, adding:

“You have to keep them grounded. 💸 When you make your own money, Pressley.”

Fast forward to 2023, Kiffin hit the jackpot with at least $650,000 in bonuses for his coaching prowess, bagging $250,000 for the Peach Bowl alone, according to USA TODAY.

But that's not all - he also raked in $150,000 for each of Ole Miss' fifth and sixth SEC wins and another $100,000 for taking down Georgia Tech. Looking ahead to 2024, Kiffin is expected to pull in a cool $8,850,000 as his base salary.

The 2024 schedule for Ole Miss football's first three games is as follows: They play against the Furman Paladins on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:00 p.m. ET. This will be followed by a match against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Finally, they face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

