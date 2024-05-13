WATCH: Oregon coach Dan Lanning celebrates Mother's Day with pickleball and other eventful games

On Mother's Day, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrated the special occasion with his family at home. The coach shared a video on Instagram that showed his three sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, engaging in various sports competitions with their mother, Sauphia, in their backyard.

"1st Annual Mothers Day Competition at the Lannings House today!!!! Pickleball, Horse, One Wheel Race, 4 Square, Connect 4," Lanning captioned the post.

Earlier this month, in another Instagram post, Lanning shared a heartwarming moment of his family enjoying a sunny morning walk. He was donning a Ducks sweatshirt as they strolled down the road.

"Blessed," Lanning wrote.

Lanning also appeared on the "Bussin with the Boys" podcast to discuss his work-life balance.

“One of the benefits for me is my wife never really asked me about work, which I don't want her to,” Lanning said.

"Yeah, I spend all my time talking about work at work,” he added. “So when I get home, it's that chance to, you know, kind of check out after you get done maybe recruiting calls and stuff."

He said every job has its headaches, but he focuses on getting better rather than complaining.

Dan Lanning open up about wife Sauphia Vorngsam

Dan Lanning and Sauphia Vorngsam's love story started at an Outback Steakhouse in Liberty, Missouri, in 2005. Fast forward a few years and the couple tied the knot in 2009. However, their journey was not all sunshine and rainbows.

Lanning opened up about how his wife's sickness impacted his career in an appearance on “Bussin' With The Boys.” He shared that there were moments of lows.

“There were certainly some lows,” Lanning said. “I don’t think I ever wavered in what I wanted to be able to do. I just probably became a man of faith a lot more and got on my knees a little bit more. You know, speaking to a greater power, saying, ‘I can’t do this alone. I need this lady here with me.'”

His wife, Sauphia, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. In a display of love and support, he even tattooed her face on his ribs, along with logos from different coaching stops he's made.