“Tough to beat” “royal family” - CFB world reacts to Oregon HC Dan Lanning’s sunny morning walk with kids

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning will begin a new journey this year in the Big 10. As he prepares for the transition, Lanning is also taking advantage of the offseason to create cherished memories with his family.

In a recent Instagram post that Lanning shared, he is seen enjoying a sunny morning walk with his kids and wife, Sauphia. He was also rocking a Ducks sweatshirt as the family continued down the road. The Oregon Ducks head coach accompanied the post with a caption that read:

"Blessed"

Fans took to the comment section to react to Lanning spending an active day out with his entire family. Following are some reactions:

"The royal family of Oregon"

"Tough one to beat"

Some fans wished Happy Mother's Day to Lanning's wife and gave his well-wishes to the Oregon head coach:

"Enjoy Coach! Family is everything!! Happy Mothers Day to your wife and mothers in your life! Go Ducks!"

"Have a great weekend in the Oregon sunshine with your beautiful family and celebrating Sauphia on Mother's Day, Dan!"

This fan thanked Dan Lanning for all his contributions as the head coach of the Ducks:

"Have the best weekend Coach Lanning!!! Thank you for everything you bring to Oregon."

Amid speculation of him taking the Alabama job after Nick Saban's departure left the seat empty, another fan stated that Oregon will have a statue by the time Lanning leaves his position.

"He's not leaving! DAN IS GETTING A STATUE by the time he leaves."

Lanning and his wife Sauphia first met in 2005 and started dating. Then after a few years, they married in 2009. They share three children named Caden, Kniles and Titan.

Dan Lanning recalls hilarious story behind his unique tattoo

The Oregon head coach appeared on the YouTube channel "Snaps" back in February. On that episode, Lanning talked about the hilarious story and experience behind the unique tattoo he has on his ribcage. He talked about his initial impression and the pain behind the process of getting a tattoo:

"I wasn't very smart," Dan Lanning said (at 1:55 in the video below). "They asked me if I wanted like the numbing cream and stuff before and I was like 'no, I mean I don't need that.' It started kind of at the bottom. I thought I was gonna walk out there with like a set of, you know, b**bs on my side.

"They started kind of at the bottom of the picture and kind of worked their way up. And it wasn't bad with the lines. But when they went back with the shading I was like, 'this was a mistake'. I just had to sit through it and you know, knock it out."

Dan Lanning's tattoo consists of a portrait of his wife, including the names of their sons as well as symbols for each college he has coached at. And now, it serves as a memory of his beautiful family and his coaching career.

