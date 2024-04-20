“You're never gonna achieve excellence” - Dan Lanning fires up Oregon crew to push through 'discomfort' ahead of spring game

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming Spring Game to be played on 27th April at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. In the lead-up, head coach Dan Lanning delivered a passionate rallying cry to his team. He urged his wards to embrace discomfort in their pursuit of excellence.

In a video shared on Instagram by Oregon Football, Lanning's words seemed to ignite the spark of determination. The 38-year-old challenged his players to invoke the fighting spirit:

"What does competition got to look like out here?" High intensity, every one on one, you're trying to play like it's a game. How many times can I get a game time rep?"

He acknowledged players like Nico, underscoring the team's collective desire to excel:

"Jurion, what are you looking for out there?....we want that compete, right, Nico wants that. I see it in his face every day, the way he attacks the field. That's what's got to separate us. I got to want that compete""

Lanning's words extended beyond the field, reflecting a mindset of constant improvement and unwavering dedication. He highlighted the intrinsic relationship between challenges and growth:

"Pushing yourself to discomfort you're never going to achieve excellence. I couldn't go to bed last night because I'm excited about practice today...If you are the guy walking the field satisfied, you're wrong"

The Spring Game is set to be broadcast live on Pac-12 Networks. Pre-game and in-game programming around Autzen Stadium will culminate in a live concert by Mat Kearney.

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks weather test in spring scrimmage

Oregon coach Dan Lanning emphasized his team's readiness for diverse weather conditions ahead of their first spring scrimmage at Autzen Stadium on Saturday the 13th, played behind closed doors.

Dan Lanning revealed that the offense displayed promise early on, while the defense surged in the latter stages, adapting to periodic heavy rain.

"We did a decent job protecting the ball, but... it certainly made things harder later in the scrimmage to be able to throw the ball effectively," noted Lanning.

He stressed the importance of a balanced approach, especially when adverse weather affects passing opportunities. The scrimmage served as a test for the Ducks, highlighting areas for improvement before their spring game. Dan Lanning concluded:

"Overall a good operation... I thought our guys played with some good energy."

The upcoming Spring Game will honor military appreciation, with halftime tributes to Gold Star Families, in-game veteran recognitions, and an awe-inspiring F-15 flyover. The postgame gift exchange between the Oregon football team and active duty military will continue the tradition of honoring those who serve.