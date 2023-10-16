Top 5 largest Pac-12 stadiums in 2023 feat. Autzen Stadium, Rose Bowl and more

It can be argued that the Pac-12 doesn't have the biggest stadia in college football, but it does have some of the raucous crowds and most intimate settings nationally.

We rank the five biggest Pac-12 stadiums below in order of seating capacity.

5 biggest stadiums in the Pac-12

#5. Autzen Stadium, Oregon: 54,000

The famous Autzen Stadium, with its 54,000-strong capacity, is home to the Oregon Ducks and can be summarized in one word: LOUD!

Autzen Stadium has one of the most intimidating atmospheres for opponents in college football, let alone the Pac-12, as Deion Sanders and Colorado recently found out.

#4. California Memorial Stadium, California: 63,000

Nestled between the California Hills, the Memorial Stadium is a throwback stadium that has been renovated but still contains some old-world magic that old stadia had in abundance.

The Memorial Stadium has a seating capacity of 63,000. On a good day, the boisterous California Golden Bears fans can create a racket that is not often matched by the brilliance of their team on the gridiron.

#3. Husky Stadium, Washington: 70,083

The Husky Stadium is home to the Washington Huskies, and with a seating capacity of 70,083, it packs a punch in terms of atmosphere, with Washington fans some of the loudest in the Pac-12.

Scoring plays are signaled by a loud siren, which sends the home fans into raptures.

The Huskies are unbeaten at home this season and, led by the brilliance of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., dispatched the highly regarded Oregon Ducks during Week 7 of college football action.

#2. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC: 77,500

One word describes the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of the USC Trojans, historic!

It has hosted two Summer Olympics and is hosting a third in 2028. Heisman winners and national champions have trod on the hallowed turf for years, and the USC fans have been fortunate to have witnessed it.

The 77,500 seating capacity has the perfect blend of intimacy and an intimidating wall of noise when the Trojans strut their stuff on the gridiron.

#1. Rose Bowl, UCLA: 92,542

The Rose Bowl is world-famous and one of the most iconic stadiums across all sports. From hosting World Cups to the Olympic Games combined with its unique architecture, it is no wonder that the Rose Bowl tops this list.

Its 92,542 seating capacity dwarfs second-place Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The UCLA Bruins have not had many iconic moments on this ground's turf, but the memories of the Rose Bowl games that have been held there hang around and give the place its hallowed atmosphere.

Washington State's Martin Stadium is the smallest in the Pac-12, with a capacity of 32,952, almost a third the size of the Rose Bowl.