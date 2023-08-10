Top 10 best college football stadiums ft. Michigan, Ohio and more

Which factors determine the best college football stadiums? Fans have different expectations as to what constitutes an awesome stadium experience from capacity, modernity, fans, backdrop and the history of the program.

We attempt to take all these factors into consideration as we rank the 10 best stadiums.

#10, Rose Bowl Stadium

The home of the UCLA Bruins, the Rose Bowl Stadium is a masterpiece in architecture and has been designated as a national historic landmark.

It not only hosts football games, but it also has a rich history that includes FIFA World Cup games and Olympic events.

It has hosted the Rose Bowl for 100 years, and all the memories from those games shimmer in the very fabric of the place.

#9, Autzen Stadium

Home of the Oregon Ducks, Autzen Stadium in Eugene is one of the country's coziest stadiums. It has a unique lowered seating design that makes it seem as if the fans are towering above the gridiron.

The unusual design has given the Ducks a home advantage that can rarely be matched.

#8, Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

This is one of the biggest football stadiums with a capacity of 100,119 and has lasted over a century. The home of the Texas Longhorns is always noisy with boisterous fans bringing the energy.

With Arch Manning gracing the colors of the Longhorns next season, the excitement seems to be seeping back into Texas football. Expect a fully packed stadium.

#7, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Fondly known as "The Swamp," the Florida Gators' 90,000-capacity stadium is one of the best college football stadiums for a reason.

Gators fans create a raucous atmosphere inside the cauldron that is "The Swamp" complete with a wall of orange that makes it very aesthetically pleasing.

#6, Bryant-Denny Stadium

The home of the Alabama Crimson Tide has one of the most intimidating atmospheres in college football.

Most gamedays it's a sea of crimson and a wall of noise, perhaps explaining some of the success that Nick Saban's teams have had at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

#5, Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium is based in Knoxville, Tennessee, and has a humongous 102,000 capacity. On gamedays, it is a riot of the orange and white of the Volunteers filling the huge stadium.

It was the venue for the legendary Bill Graham crusade in 1970 when then-President Nixon was the guest speaker.

#4, Michigan Stadium

"The Big House" is one of the most iconic football stadiums in the nation and has hosted some legendary matchups over the years.

With a capacity of 107,661, "The Big House" merits its place on the list of best college football stadiums because it is also the biggest. Several legendary players made their bones there including NFL great Tom Brady.

#3, LSU Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is one of the loudest college football stadiums. It can be a pretty terrifying sight for opponents not used to the sheer intensity of the home fans, although the school no longer wheels in its live mascot, "Mike the Tiger," and leaves the cage outside the visitors' locker room.

#2, Penn State Beaver Stadium

Home of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Beaver Stadium just about misses out on topping the list of best college football stadiums.

With a capacity of 106,572, it is also one of the biggest stadiums in college football. That factor combined with an enthusiastic home crowd who still make it one of the loudest venues despite their lack of recent success pushes it up the list.

#1, Ohio Stadium tops the list of best college football stadiums

The "Horseshoe" in Ohio has a capacity of 103,000 and is regularly sold out for Ohio Buckeyes games. The allure of the stadium is unmatched with its unique shape and intense atmosphere that intimidates opponents even before they step foot on the field.

The best college football stadiums list is a surprisingly fluid list one changes hands several times every year as teams improve their stadiums.