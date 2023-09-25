Watch: Oregon Ducks fan brings a real duck inside the stadium, delights spectators with his quirky antics

The formidable Oregon Ducks put an abrupt halt to Colorado's impressive 3-0 start with a 42-6 home win at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, outgaining CU 522 to 199.

In a noteworthy fan moment, one fan took his support to another level by bringing a live duck into the stadium, garnering viral attention on social media and bringing out a range of comical reactions from fellow Oregon Ducks fans.

"Wait til you see what Colorado does at their stadium," one fan wrote. (Colorado enters the field behind a buffalo on the run.)

"They really stunk up the place !" another fan wrote.

"Hey if I can sneak a whole case of beer into a game, sneaking a duck in shouldn’t be a problem," a fan commented.

"Look at the hat. Mississippi folks have nature superpowers," a fan wrote.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix showcased his skills, passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns while adding another through rushing. On the other side, Shedeur Sanders struggled, managing just 159 passing yards and enduring seven sacks.

Details about Oregon Ducks' mascot

Colorado vs. Oregon

#1. Oregon had a live duck mascot called "Puddles." Puddles and even his ducklings were all part of the mascot crew until the Humane Society got upset about it in the early 1940s.

#2. The iconic Duck mascot, inspired by Walt Disney's Donald Duck, came into existence in 1947. Oregon's athletic director forged a verbal agreement with Walt Disney, affirming that Danald's image would be employed in a respectful and tasteful manner.

#3. When Walt Disney died, the sole evidence of their agreement lay in an aged photograph depicting Walt adorned in an Oregon jacket which had the Duck's image. Remarkably, the photograph proved sufficient for the Walt Disney Company to grant OU the continued use of Donald's likeness.

#4. The Ducks' hilarious "Gangnam Style" parody video has captivated audiences, amassing a staggering 7.6 million views on YouTube.

#5. Oregon Ducks' mascot has the tradition of doing pushups every time his team scores. The most pushups it ever did were 506 during the Ducks' 72-0 victory over New Mexico in 2010.

#6. Twice in its history, the Oregon Ducks' mascot faced uncertain times. In the 1960s, football coach Jerry Frei aimed to give the Duck teeth, hoping to give it a more fierce look as a "Fighting Duck."

During the 1970s, a student newspaper cartoonist attempted to replace the Duck with a Mallard Drake. The matter was put to a student vote, and the Duck emerged victorious with a 2-1 majority.

