“It's one of those games you grow up wishing you can play” - Oregon QB Bo Nix reflects on his intentions ahead of a marquee matchup against Colorado

The Deion Sanders show rolls into the Autzen Stadium and pits Oregon quarterback Bo Nix against Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in a juicy contest between potential Heisman candidates and two ranked sides.

Both teams have started the season 3-0, and the nation's spotlight, which has barely left the Buffaloes, will be focused on Saturday's matchup to see whether Coach Prime's fairytale start will finally come to a halt.

Appearing on ESPN's "SportsCenter," Bo Nix previewed Oregon's big game against Colorado and said the atmosphere at Autzen Stadium would be "very loud."

"Well, they're saying it's sold out. So I expect it to be, you know, one of the, you know, one of the more fun games I've ever been a part of, you know, a loud game.

"You know, very obnoxious, I hope, and I just expected an awesome atmosphere because, you know, Autzen. I've been at a few so far, and, you know, there's no better place, so I expect it to be very loud. And it's one of those games you grow up wishing you can play in."

Is there any beef between Oregon and Colorado?

This is the first time since 2002 that the No. 10 Oregon and No. 19 Colorado will meet with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Ducks have won nine of the last 10 clashes, and the Buffaloes are the underdogs again, just as Deion Sanders likes it.

In preseason, Oregon coach Dan Lanning made comments that seemed dismissive of Colorado's stature after the Pac-12 school announced its departure to the Big 12.

Deion Sanders made a surprising pivot when speaking about Lanning to the press before the game.

“I respect the heck out of this man (Lanning), what he’s accomplished stepping in taking over a program and keeping it not only rocking steady but accelerating it,” Sanders said.

“I’m not a fan of anybody except for some of the celebrities that got a tremendous gift, but not in sports. I respect the heck out of him. I love what he’s accomplishing. I love who he is and the way he runs his team. I love the way he operates. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

The sentiment and respect was returned when Oregon coach Lanning spoke about Sanders.

“I’d be a fool not to recognize all of the success they have created on a team that didn’t have a lot of success before,” Lanning said.

“He’s done a phenomenal job and recruited a lot of players that I am familiar with personally, they are there playing for him, they’ve got a good roster, and they are winning games. ... I think coach Sanders has done a great job, obviously, with his team."

The clash between Oregon and Colorado and quarterbacks Bo Nix and Shedeur has the potential to be a classic, making this game Week 4's marquee clash.