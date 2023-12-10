WATCH: Patriots HC Bill Belichick takes a page out of Lee Corso’s book to reveal his pick for Army-Navy rivalry game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showcased an unexpected and lighthearted side during his appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay," which involved the spirited antics of host Lee Corso.

Belichick is typically known for his stoic demeanor. However, the long-serving Patriots coach decided to imitate Corso's iconic headgear predictions on the show. Belichick brought his headgear to predict a Navy victory in the upcoming Army-Navy rivalry showdown.

Bill Belichick's choice wasn't arbitrary but deeply rooted in his personal history. Growing up in Annapolis, he witnessed the importance of the Army-Navy game firsthand. His father, Steve Belichick, was an assistant coach for the Naval Academy from 1956 to 1989.

As the moment arrived for Belichick to make his prediction, he reached into history, pulling out a "Jolly Roger" helmet from the 1962 Army-Navy game. The helmet was worn by Roger Staubach and his team in their game against Army, with "Beat Army" inscribed in Chinese on the sides.

With such strong ties to the Naval Academy, Belichick's pick wasn't surprising but added an unexpected touch of humor to the "College GameDay" broadcast. The announcement of Bill Belichick as the guest picker for the Army-Navy matchup generated buzz at the Gillette Stadium, given the challenging season the Patriots are facing.

Bill Belichick faces trouble with the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots secured a much-needed win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but coach Bill Belichick finds himself on shaky ground. The narrow 21-18 victory marked only the third win for the struggling Patriots this season, with the team's record now standing at 3-10.

The win brought temporary relief, but the season has been testing New England, which has prompted speculation about Belichick's future. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who played under the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach, shared his perspective on Belichick's potential fate.

“I would be surprised for him to go to a different team,” Gronk said on the 'Pardon My Take' podcast. “I mean, he would have to have another year like this year, next year for them to finally be like ‘Alright, it's time. Let's move on.’ But, I truly believe that he will be [with the Patriots] next year.”

In a recent appearance on "Up & Adams," Gronkowski explained to Kay Adams that the only scenario where he envisions Belichick leaving the Patriots is if it's a mutual decision.

Despite the uncertainty, Belichick's tenure with the team spans 24 years, and if he returns next season, it will mark a quarter-century with the Patriots. Over his coaching career, Belichick boasts a 331-174 record and a postseason record of 31-13.

The New England Patriots have four games remaining this season, whose outcomes could influence the front office's decision regarding Bill Belichick's future.