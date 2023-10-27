Is Kay Adams married? Closer look at NFL host's personal life after Shams Charania clip surfaces

Kay Adams is a well-recognized figure in the American football domain, and her expertise in NFL football was evident during her tenure as the host of "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network from 2016 to 2022. She's the host of the "Up and Adams Show" on FanDuel TV and serves as the host of the DirecTV Fantasy Zone channel during the season.

As reported by CelbSuburb, Kay Adams, 36, is not married. She keeps her personal life private, and it's not known for sure if she's in a relationship or not. However, a few years back, it was reported that she was in a relationship with former NFL player Danny Amendola.

NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on "Up and Adams Show" on Thursday. Several topics, including the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumors, Star Wars and Victor Wenbanyama, were discussed during the show.

Apart from that, there was also a moment when Kay grabbed Shams' phone while Shams was explaining that he "loves love" and is a "fan of love." Funnily enough, but during that moment, it was evident that the NBA insider felt extremely vulnerable. The surfaced clip has drawn hilarious reactions from fans.

Who is Shams Charania?

Shams Charania is known for reporting on- and off-court NBA news. He is an NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium. From 2015-18, Charania was the national NBA insider for Yahoo Sports.

Charania is also the co-host of the "Run It Back' show on Fanduel TV. Alongside Shams, the show's hosting team includes big names like Emmy-winning host Michelle Beadle, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner Lou Williams and former NBA star Chandler Parsons.

Shams Charania is constantly immersed in the fast-paced world of NBA news, maintaining an almost round-the-clock commitment. His reputation is built on his ability to break news about NBA deals and major player trades.

Emerging from a background of Pakistani immigrant parents, he conquered challenges to rise as a significant NBA journalist.

Through his unwavering commitment to delivering the latest NBA developments, Shams has cultivated substantial relationships and trust within the basketball community. His reporting has won over the admiration and esteem of players, agents and executives.