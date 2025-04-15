WATCH: President Trump highlights Ohio State Buckeyes’ most painful 2024 loss during White House celebration

The Ohio State Buckeyes were invited to the White House on Monday to celebrate their national championship victory with President Donald Trump. It was a big moment for Ryan Day and his team. However, during the event, Trump made a comment that brought up a painful part of their season.

During his speech, he said:

“They had a lot of adversity. I shouldn’t say this, I actually said, ‘Should I leave this line out?’ They said, ‘Sir, they wanna hear the whole thing. The bad and the good.’ But many people counted you out after the losses against Oregon, which is a great team, and that team up north. We won’t talk about it.”

"But you refused to let the Buckeye nation down. You got better and better and tougher and tougher as the season went along. And after a very strong regular season with adversity, you held a closed-door players-only meeting," Trump added.

The Buckeyes had a strong season overall, but the loss to Michigan stung deeply. The game against the Wolverines is always an important one for the Buckeyes, and this year's loss was tough for them, but it all ended well for them in the end.

JD Vance drops Ohio State's national championship trophy

Vice President JD Vance had an oops moment during the Ohio State football team’s visit to the White House on Monday. At one point, Vance held the trophy, but as he lifted it, the base came off and dropped to the floor.

Luckily, the trophy did not break, as it is made to come apart like that.

The main part of the trophy didn't hit the ground and cause any real damage to the silverware. Other trophies have had worse moments. Once, Alabama’s BCS trophy broke completely.

