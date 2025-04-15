Brett Favre sends 4-word message to JD Vance after fumbling Ohio State's national championship trophy during White House visit

On Monday, the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes roster visited the White House to celebrate their NCAA National Championship win with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. They also brought the coveted College Football Playoff National Championship trophy they hoisted following their 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in January.

As pretty as it looks, it also is one of the heaviest championship trophies in North American sports. It has a 12-inch bronze base and a 26-and-a-half-inch trophy made from 24-karat gold, bronze, and stainless steel, which, when put together, weighs 50 pounds.

Vance seemingly underestimated how heavy the trophy was and that it wasn't one piece, but rather two with a detachable base. He fumbled it while trying to lift it and while running back TreVeyon Henderson was on hand to prevent the top of the trophy from hitting the floor, he was powerless in preventing the base from dropping.

Fortunately, no damage was done to the trophy's base. The Vice President poked fun at himself after the incident on X, writing:

"I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it."

Hall of Famer Brett Favre teased Vance on X for his gaffe with the National Championship trophy, quipping:

"Fumble but recovered it."

Brett Favre gives verdict on Aaron Rodgers' future

Since Aaron Rodgers' unceremonious exit from the New York Jets, Brett Favre has been bullish in his claim that the quarterback won't retire and will play in 2025. However, the veteran signal-caller has yet to sign with a team and could be left without an option if he delays his decision until the 2025 NFL draft. But the Hall of Famer remains confident that he won't sit on the sidelines next season.

He looked at the end of last year pretty similar to what he had looked like in his last five years with the Packers and that was good. You know the guy can play; he’s extremely smart... I just don’t think that ... he will throw in the towel. You know if he can find a team. … He’s got to find that team that gives him the best opportunity and hope that they are willing to sign him." [From 5:59]

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in talks with Rodgers but their negotiations have been dragging on for quite some time. If the quarterback doesn't sign a deal with the franchise until the draft, they could pick a signal-caller and end their pursuit of the four-time MVP, leaving him with no options but to sit patiently and wait for a team to call or retire.

