WATCH: QB coach Jon Gruden receives special surprise from Arch Manning's dad Cooper at Manning Passing Academy

Jon Gruden was a special guest at the 2025 Manning Passing Academy. The Super Bowl XXXVII-winning head coach shared his expertise at the event, which is geared toward improving quarterback excellence in the collegiate and professional game.
Gruden received a special surprise from Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning's father, Cooper Manning, at the event. The gift was an Archie Manning jersey, and it came with a huge round of applause from the crowd.
Jon Gruden took to Instagram to share a special surprise. He captioned the video:
"One of the best gifts I’ve ever received and it comes from the Manning family down here at the @manningpassingacademy. My very own Archie Manning jersey! How cool is that!"
Here's the video:
Jon Gruden was present at the 29th Manning Passing Academy, which also took place at Nicholls State University for the 20th time. The event featured about 1,500 campers, 120 high school coaches, and 48 college QBs.
Which college stars featured at the Manning Passing Academy 2025?
The Manning Passing Academy was well attended in its 29th edition. The who's who of college football quarterback play attended this year's iteration. Here's a list of notable attendees who doubled up as counsellors:
- Arch Manning, Texas
- Austin Novosad, Oregon
- Austin Simmons, Ole Miss
- Avery Johnson, Kansas State
- Behren Morton, Texas Tech
- Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Chandler Morris, Virginia
- Darian Mensah, Duke
- Demond Williams Jr., Washington
- Drew Allar, Penn State
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Gio Lopez, North Carolina
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- John Mateer, Oklahoma
- Kevin Jennings, SMU
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- Mark Gronowski, Iowa
- Miller Moss, Louisville
- Rocco Becht, Iowa State
- Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
- Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Walker Howard, Louisiana
2025 Heisman Trophy favorite Arch Manning grew up attending the camp. He's now one of the counsellors and a star attraction of the event. Manning is entering his first season as the undisputed starter in Texas, and he aims to lead the team to a national championship under the guidance of Steve Sarkisian.
Another notable name at the 2025 Manning Passing Academy is LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, who is entering what is likely to be his last season of collegiate football. Nussmeier is second in the Heisman odds entering the 2025 campaign, and he's looking to be the first QB since Joe Burrow to bring a national championship to Louisiana.
Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Drew Allar (Penn State), and LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) are three more QBs who enter the 2025 campaign with loads of expectations. The trios will surely use some of the experience gained at the Manning Passing Academy to slice up collegiate defenses in 2025.
