WATCH: QB coach Jon Gruden receives special surprise from Arch Manning's dad Cooper at Manning Passing Academy

Jon Gruden was a special guest at the 2025 Manning Passing Academy. The Super Bowl XXXVII-winning head coach shared his expertise at the event, which is geared toward improving quarterback excellence in the collegiate and professional game.

Ad

Gruden received a special surprise from Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning's father, Cooper Manning, at the event. The gift was an Archie Manning jersey, and it came with a huge round of applause from the crowd.

Jon Gruden took to Instagram to share a special surprise. He captioned the video:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One of the best gifts I’ve ever received and it comes from the Manning family down here at the @manningpassingacademy. My very own Archie Manning jersey! How cool is that!"

Ad

Trending

Here's the video:

Ad

Jon Gruden was present at the 29th Manning Passing Academy, which also took place at Nicholls State University for the 20th time. The event featured about 1,500 campers, 120 high school coaches, and 48 college QBs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Which college stars featured at the Manning Passing Academy 2025?

The Manning Passing Academy was well attended in its 29th edition. The who's who of college football quarterback play attended this year's iteration. Here's a list of notable attendees who doubled up as counsellors:

Arch Manning, Texas

Austin Novosad, Oregon

Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Blake Shapen, Mississippi State

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Chandler Morris, Virginia

Darian Mensah, Duke

Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Drew Allar, Penn State

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Gio Lopez, North Carolina

Gunner Stockton, Georgia

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Kevin Jennings, SMU

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Mark Gronowski, Iowa

Miller Moss, Louisville

Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Walker Howard, Louisiana

Ad

2025 Heisman Trophy favorite Arch Manning grew up attending the camp. He's now one of the counsellors and a star attraction of the event. Manning is entering his first season as the undisputed starter in Texas, and he aims to lead the team to a national championship under the guidance of Steve Sarkisian.

Another notable name at the 2025 Manning Passing Academy is LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, who is entering what is likely to be his last season of collegiate football. Nussmeier is second in the Heisman odds entering the 2025 campaign, and he's looking to be the first QB since Joe Burrow to bring a national championship to Louisiana.

Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Drew Allar (Penn State), and LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) are three more QBs who enter the 2025 campaign with loads of expectations. The trios will surely use some of the experience gained at the Manning Passing Academy to slice up collegiate defenses in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.