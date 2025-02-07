WATCH: Ryan Day gets a heartfelt honor from Ohio high school coaches

Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship on January 20 with a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The win put an end to the narrative that Day could not get his teams ready for big games.

In the weeks since the game, Day has been on a bit of a press tour. He has been a guest at several places, including making an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

On Friday, a video was posted of Day getting a standing ovation during his appearance at the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Clinic. The video was posted by On3 writer Mick Walker.

Ryan Day is given a seven-year contract extension after winning the National Championship

After winning the National Championship, Ryan Day was awarded a seven-year contract extension. The extension will pay him $12.5 million annually through the 2031 season. After receiving the contract on Thursday, Day released a statement.

"My family and I are incredibly grateful to be a part of the Ohio State community, this football program and Buckeye Nation. I want to thank my assistant coaches and the entire staff for the tireless effort they put in to keep Ohio State positioned as one of the elite programs in the country on and off the field.

"And I especially want to thank and commend all the young men, and their families, who are a part of this football program. This is a team of tough and determined individuals who drive our culture of respect, commitment and love."

It was not long ago that Ryan Day's job was on the hot seat. The Buckeyes lost their regular season matchup, 13-10, to the Michigan Wolverines. It was the fourth straight loss for the Buckeyes in the rivalry and sparked talk that Ryan Day should be fired if the Buckeyes had a poor playoff run.

Obviously, the team went on to win the National Championship so that did not happen. However, if this was a year ago, the 12-team playoff format would not have existed, and Ohio State would not have qualified. In that scenario, there is a good chance Day would have been fired rather than receiving a contract extension.

