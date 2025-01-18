WATCH: Ryan Day's men arrive in Atlanta in style for Ohio State's iconic 2025 national championship game

The Ohio State Buckeyes, led by Coach Ryan Day, dominated the college football playoffs, commandingly defeating the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oregon Ducks before overpowering the Texas Longhorns. Now, only the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stand between the Buckeyes and the national championship.

Arriving in Atlanta on Friday evening, the Buckeyes made a stylish entrance in their crimson outfits, complete with classy embossed chains, as captured in a clip posted on the college football playoff's X page.

Analysts favor Ohio State for national championship

According to ESPN BET, the Ohio State Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites to win the national championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after their impressive run in the college football playoffs.

During Friday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," analyst Joel Klatt predicted a blowout for the rampant Buckeyes:

"Final score in the national championship game, officially, is Ohio State 35, Notre Dame 17. Buckeyes win the national championship," Klatt said. "They cover the 8.5-(point spread). And maybe, maybe, just maybe, everyone gets off the back of Ryan Day."

"This has to be a low-scoring game for the Irish," Klatt said. "They will not score more than 20 points ... on (the Buckeyes) defense. This is the best defense in college football. Since the Oregon loss in the middle of the season, they have been phenomenal. They've got too much veteran talent."

During Monday's segment of the "Triple Option" podcast, former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, who has consistently backed his former team to win the national title, once again picked them to win convincingly.

"Ohio State covers the spread," Meyer said. "I think Notre Dame is going to, the defense is going to keep this thing close... I think this is a low-scoring game at halftime, and I think the Buckeyes walk away in the second half."

"I really like the way that Ryan Day and Chip Kelly went about," Meyer said. "I want to say they weren't reckless. They were just really aggressive against Oregon and against Tennessee, but Texas had better personnel than Oregon and Tennessee. And they let the game play a little bit because you don't want to make a mistake early in that game. Let your defense play the game early."

As both teams vie to reclaim past glory, this championship game is pivotal. The Ohio State Buckeyes last won the national title in 2014 under Urban Meyer, while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won it since 1988.

