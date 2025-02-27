WATCH: Shedeur Sanders flexes arm strength with Carm Ward despite his decision to skip Combine workouts

Shedeur Sanders was one of the four Colorado Buffaloes players to receive an invite for this year's NFL Scouting Combine. However, the quarterback decided not to participate in the workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Instead, he is focusing on team meetings and interviews to build a rapport with the NFL franchises and their representatives.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis. It will be held from February 27 up until March 2. Despite not participating in the Combine directly, Shedeur Sanders is engaging in post-combine workouts.

In a video shared on social media, we see Shedeur Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward train together after Day 1 of the Scouting Combine. Miami WR Xavier Restrepo accompanied them during this training session.

The Colorado quarterback showed off his arm accuracy and strength during a few passing drills with Restrepo. He also worked on his conditioning by running a few laps around the field. You can check out the video down below:

Shedeur helped the Buffs to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance during their Big 12 campaign last season. This was the team's first successful season in recent memory, as they nearly missed out on competing for the conference title. He recorded 4,134 yards and 37 passing touchdowns for the Buffs and was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

However, despite his success, Shedeur's draft stock has steadily declined over the past few weeks. NFL front offices have started to question his talent and the value he ringsbrings to the gridiron.

NFL insider reveals what franchises are looking for from Shedeur Sanders

Sports Illustrated's Albert Beer appeared on the latest episode of 'The Colin Cowherd Show'. During his appearance, Beer talked about what teams are expecting from Shedeur Sanders in his pre-draft process.

"I think the issue with Shedeur-and this is going to be a difficult thing for him to address over the next six or seven weeks- is, are you special in any one area? Do you have a superpower trait? Or, are you an average athlete with an average arm, in an NFL context?" Beer stated.

"And I think that's the way a lot of teams look at him. He's not a great athlete. He doesn't have a big arm. So where is the superpower that's going to make you want to take him as a Top 5? I think you attach that then, to what teams in the AFC are looking up at, that's sort of this Mount Olympus of quarterbacks."

One of Shedeur Sanders' biggest strengths is his accuracy with the ball. He finished the 2024 season with a 74 percent completion rate. However, will this be enough to entice the top three teams in the draft to use their pick and draft the Colorado quarterback?

