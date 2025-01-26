WATCH: Shedeur Sanders gets captured in conversation with Giants' Brian Dabble and GM Joe Schoen at Shrine Bowl

As the NFL enters Conference Championship weekend, 28 of 32 teams are already deep into their offseason, scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft. With April’s draft rapidly approaching, the New York Giants face a significant question mark at the quarterback position.

The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and are expected to target either Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Sanders, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, is competing at the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, where Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were in attendance to get an up-close look at the quarterback.

Following the conclusion of the first day of the Shrine Bowl, Schoen and Daboll wasted no time meeting with Sanders and were seen chatting with him earlier this afternoon.

The Giants are widely expected to pursue a quarterback in the draft or free agency after parting ways with Daniel Jones, their No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, earlier this season. Jones appeared in 10 games before his release, throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with four fumbles.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward argue over 'generational' label

Earlier this week, video surfaced of Shedeur Sanders working out with fellow 2025 draft quarterback Cam Ward. The two, who have trained together in the past, are known for their competitive banter, and this session was no exception.

In the video, posted Thursday afternoon, Sanders and Ward debated who deserved to be called the true “generational” talent of their draft class.

Both referenced articles labeling them as “generational talents,” with Sanders quipping:

"I guess it's article against article."

Ward quickly retorted:

"I'm glad you think that, man. But we all know the truth."

Sanders fired back with a playful jab:

"What? (Travis Hunter) is going first?"

The two quarterbacks are widely projected to be the first taken off the board in April’s draft. Most mock drafts have both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward being selected within the top five picks.

