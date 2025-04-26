WATCH: Shedeur Sanders jumps into the pool after being picked by the Browns with 50,000+ fans tuned in

The wait is over as former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders was finally selected as the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. There was speculation that the Browns could have picked Sanders in the first round. Then, when the Browns took Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round, it seemed unlikely they would check back in to pick Sanders.

Despite the Gabriel pick, the Cleveland Browns ended up drafting Shedeur Sanders as the sixth quarterback in the fifth round of the draft. Shortly after Sanders was drafted, he appeared on a live stream and celebrated with 50,000-plus fans who tuned in to watch.

Also - as part of the celebration - Shedeur Sanders took off his shirt and jumped into the pool at Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders's house. It was a big celebration for Sanders, who was forced to wait much longer to be drafted than most people expected.

Sanders - projected for months to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft - saw his draft stock start to fall in the weeks leading up to the draft. As a result, most pundits began to think the Pittsburgh Steelers could select him with the 21st pick. Instead, the now-former Colorado QB fell out of the first round entirely. He then went undrafted on day two and did not get selected until the fifth round.

How does Shedeur Sanders fit into the Cleveland Browns' lineup?

The Cleveland Browns were viewed as one of Shedeur Sanders's most likely destinations before the draft. However, after they selected Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round, it appeared unlikely that they would choose another QB. In an interesting move, the Browns selected two unproven QBs in the 2025 NFL draft.

Heading into next season, it is unlikely that either player is the day one starter. Cleveland signed two veterans - Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett - during the offseason. Those moves were likely made with the knowledge that whoever they drafted would need time to develop.

However, both Sanders and Gabriel will be given the opportunity to win playing time next season. Neither Flacco nor Pickett is a franchise-level QB so that the job will be available during training camp.

Another obstacle for Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel could be QB Deshaun Watson. Though he is still under contract - despite his off-field issues - Watson is currently out with an injury, making his status for next season uncertain.

