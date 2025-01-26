WATCH: Shedeur Sanders reunites with Colorado stars at East-West Shrine Bowl ft. Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders helped the program to a 9-4 record in his final collegiate campaign. He is now gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft and beginning his professional journey in the league. But before Shedeur begins his preparations for the draft, he made an appearance during the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl practice week.

Shedeur Sanders attended the first day of the East-West Shrine Bowl practice week. During his appearance, he got the opportunity to reunite with his teammates who were all ecstatic to be back together.

The Colorado Buffaloes have five prospects participating in the collegiate all-star game including safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Rom Silmon-Craig and WRs LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. In a video shared by "Well Off Media" on IG, Shedeur Sanders embraced the players, showing the bond that they share.

According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, the reason why the Colorado QB is not participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl is to avoid any unnecessary injury ahead of the draft. Shedeur already has a lot of films for scouts to go through, thus it is not a surprising decision. During his two-year stint with the Colorado Buffaloes, the quarterback also took a lot of hits on the gridiron, so it's safety first.

In his debut campaign in Boulder, he was the nation's most-sacked QB with 52 sacks to his name. Even during the 2024 season, Shedeur was sacked 42 times. He fortunately came out unscathed and is now looking to take extra precautions before beginning his professional journey in the NFL.

NFL draft expert reveals reason behind Shedeur Sanders' all-time low draft stock

According to many experts in the NFL circle, this year's QB class is comparatively weaker than the one in 2024 when six quarterbacks were picked in the first round. While Shedeur and Cam Ward are projected first-round picks, many believe that it would not have been the same had they declared last year.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. He talked about how opinions are divided about Shedeur Sanders at the moment in the league which is why not a lot of people are doubtful about his long-term growth in the NFL:

"There's pretty split opinions around the league," Jeremiah said. "It's pretty polarizing actually. He (Shedeur) has pure throwing motion. He is a natural thrower. It's really pretty the way the ball comes out of his hand. He's extremely accurate and incredibly tough. Those things you can't refute.

"The people that aren't as high on Shedeur are going to say he doesn't have elite size, he doesn't have an elite arm and he's not an elite athlete. That's where some of the disconnect comes from around the league."

Apart from Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, two-way star Travis Hunter is also in the conversation about being the No.1 overall pick in April. With the Titans securing the first overall pick, it will be interesting to see if they decide to invest in a quarterback or bring in a two-way player like Hunter onto the franchise.

