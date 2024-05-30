WATCH: Steve Sarkisian's daughter Ashley Sarkisian enjoys musical night at Taylor Swift's concert in Spain

Steve Sarkisian's daughter, Ashley Sarkisian, shared some snippets of her musical night out on Instagram. She was in Madrid, Spain, to enjoy a Taylor Swift concert. She thanked the pop star for her electric performance at the home of soccer giants Real Madrid.

Ashley is a student at New York University who just gave her finals for her bachelor's degree. Now she is off to Europe following Taylor Swift to Madrid and catch up with the concert bandwagon. Finally, the Texas Longhorns head coach’s daughter enjoyed an electric performance from the 13-time Grammy winner thousands of miles away from home.

“Thank you @taylorswift,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The clips she shared showed the pop star performing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, first floating on stage in a white dress. The dress had the lyrics of her ‘ The Tortured Poets Department' duet with Post Malone, the one that debuted during the Paris concert. Another clip showed her dancing on the stage in a blue dress.

Apart from Ashley Sarkisian, many celebrities attended the concert. Actor Ryan Reynolds was present with his wife, Blake Lively. Both of them share a close bond with the singer and have been seen at multiple venues throughout the Eras Tour. The Haim sisters also attended the concert.

When Ashley Sarkisian was ‘procrastinating studying’

Earlier this month, Ashley Sarkisian took to Instagram to share some snaps of her night out in New York City. She enjoyed the time with her friend, posing with a flower in their mouth and even going out to get something to eat. The snaps also captured the city skyline.

“Procrastinating studying for my last final,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Ashley gave the finals of her International Relations degree from NYU. She has minor subjects in Spanish and Portuguese with her degree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.