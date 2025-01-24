WATCH: Texas fans confuse Peyton Manning to be Arch Manning’s father instead of Cooper

Arch Manning is expected to be handed the starting quarterback role at Texas in the 2025 college football season following the exit of Quinn Ewers. The highly-rated quarterback arrived in Austin as a member of the class of 2023, and he’s been playing backup roles ever since.

With a lot of anticipation among Texas fans ahead of the 2025 season, Jamerson Hayden of Inside Texas conducted a survey on how well fans know Arch Manning. He asked a couple of people who the quarterback’s father was. However, the majority of them got the answer wrong.

Instead of Cooper Manning, many fans believe former Tennessee quarterback and two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning is the quarterback’s father. Peyton, however, is one of Arch’s two uncles; the other being Eli.

Peyton Manning once expressed pride in Arch Manning for staying at Texas

Quinn Ewers was anticipated to enter the 2024 NFL draft. However, the quarterback decided to return to Texas for his senior season. This meant Arch Manning wouldn’t get the starting role in his second season, creating the possibility of him transferring out of Texas. However, Arch decided to stay with the Longhorns.

Peyton Manning was highly proud of his nephew's decision. He expressed his feelings while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show in September.

"I'm proud of Arch. I'm proud of him," Peyton Manning said. "Most kids probably wouldn't have stayed in that situation. He went to Texas because he wanted to play at Texas. He wanted to go to college and play for (Steve) Sarkisian

“…most of the right reasons you should choose a college. I'm glad he's staying there. He and Quinn (Ewers) have a great relationship and I think Quinn is going to have a great year."

The number of minutes Arch Manning got as a backup last season showed the quarterback was right to stay at Texas. He will now get the chance to lead Steve Sarkisian’s offense for the next couple of seasons as the program aims for something big in the landscape.

