WATCH: Texas WR Isaiah Bond dons baggy H&M jeans and white T-shirt to his first day of classes at University

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond made a stylish entrance on his first day of classes at the University of Texas, sporting H&M baggy jeans and a white T-shirt. Bond, known for his impressive skills on the field, opted for comfort and style, kicking off the school year with a casual yet trendy look.

Bond, a standout WR, transferred from Alabama to Texas in January, joining the Longhorns as part of their 2024 recruiting class. During his time at Alabama, Bond played in 27 games, starting 12 of them, and tallied 65 catches for 888 yards and five touchdowns.

His performance helped the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2023 and secure the Allstate Sugar Bowl Championship in 2022.

As the Longhorns began their fall camp, Bond quickly caught the attention of both coaches and fans. Alongside fellow transfers Silas Bolden and Matthew Golden, Bond showcased his precise route running and chemistry with quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

This dynamic trio has already given head coach Steve Sarkisian plenty of confidence as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Isaiah Bond landed Lamborghini NIL deals

Isaiah Bond and Michael Taaffe are now driving into the spotlight with Lamborghini Austin NIL deals, joining the ranks of standout athletes.

Bond, a junior receiver from Georgia's Buford High School, and Taaffe, a junior safety who worked his way up from a walk-on at Austin Westlake, have secured partnerships with Lamborghini Austin for the 2024 season.

Lamborghini Austin shared the news on X, celebrating the duo's selection as promotional partners.

“Congratulations to Isaiah Bond and Michael Taaffe on their selections to be Lamborghini Austin's Promotional partners for the 2024 season.”

This isn't the dealership's first rodeo with top talent either. Past partners include big names like Bijan Robinson, Jaylan Ford, Jake Majors and Jordan Whittington.

Under Sarkisian, Lamborghinis have become a recruiting highlight in Austin, adding extra flair to the Longhorns' program.

As for the 2024 season ahead, Texas faces No. 1 Georgia at home, its toughest opponent. But with Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi State also coming to Austin, the Longhorns are in a strong position to secure some solid wins.

