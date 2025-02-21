WATCH: Top projected Draft picks Travis Hunter and Cam Ward sweat it out during training

Projected top NFL Draft picks Travis Hunter and Cam Ward intensified their offseason training, showcasing their skills in a newly uploaded video on Ward’s YouTube channel Monday. The session came amid growing anticipation for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner with Colorado, has established himself as a rare two-way talent, being both a cornerback and a wide receiver. Ward, who claimed the 2024 Davey O’Brien and Manning awards with Miami, is among the most dynamic quarterbacks in the draft class.

Previously, fans saw Ward train with Shedeur Sanders in a competitive yet lighthearted setting. This time, Hunter joined the mix, sporting glasses and even breaking into a quick dance step between drills.

Here's the video of Hunter and Ward training together:

Ward didn’t shy away from sending a message to teams at the top of the draft order.

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that," Ward said via APNews.com.

Ward put up elite numbers in 2024, throwing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions, posting an 88.7 QBR, the second-best mark in the nation. Hunter, meanwhile, delivered an equally impressive season, recording 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards per catch.

Both players are expected to be among the first names called in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the Buffaloes WR a strong candidate for the No. 1 pick and Miami QB positioned as an early selection.

Travis Hunter headlines the 2025 NFL Draft class

Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

NBC’s Connor Rogers ranks Travis Hunter as the top prospect based on tape evaluations heading into the NFL Combine. FOX Sports Research projects Hunter as the Jaguars’ No. 5 pick, a crucial addition for a defense that ranked last against the pass. Pairing him with first-round receiver Brian Thomas Jr. could reshape Jacksonville’s roster.

While Hunter strengthens a secondary, Cam Ward could transform an offense. The Miami quarterback, ranked No. 8 by Rogers, is a proven playmaker with a powerful arm and extensive starting experience. FOX Sports Research projects Ward as the No. 1 pick to the Tennessee Titans, who are searching for a franchise quarterback.

In his lone season in Miami, Ward shattered school passing records, led FBS with 39 touchdowns and finished second nationally, with 4,134 passing yards. Tennessee has lacked Ward’s deep-play ability — his arrival could change that.

