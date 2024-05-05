WATCH: Travis Hunter and fiancée Leanna Lee bask in excitement over Inter Miami’s 6-2 win against NY Red Bulls

Travis Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, attended Saturday night's MLS game between Inter Miami and the New York Red Bull in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Lenee took to Instagram to share a clip as the couple soaked up the electric environment of a soccer game. She indicated that she was teaching her boyfriend the game that connects the world.

Hunter has made his name as a two-way college football star, playing under Deion Sanders at Jackson State and then for Colorado. He is expected to be a top pick in next year's NFL draft after he navigates the college football season this fall. But before getting busy on the football field, he and his fiancée headed to Chase Stadium to enjoy a big Inter Miami win.

Here is the clip of Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee basking in excitement at a high-scoring MLS game:

“Teaching him the greatest sport in the world,” Lenee wrote in her Instagram story.

Hunter could be seen getting excited in the clip at an Inter Miami set piece, saying that he thought "the pass was crazy." The David Beckham-owned team outplayed the New York Red Bull in a rather one-sided contest.

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick, while Matias Rojas scored a brace for Miami. Lionel Messi also chipped in with a goal and five assists as the home team won 6-2 to go top of the Eastern Conference table. Widely considered the greatest player ever, Messi broke several MLS records with his six-goal contributions.

Fans will hope Leanna Lenee can get Travis Hunter hooked on the game so they can see the couple more often at soccer stadiums.

Leanna Lenee shared snippets from her relationship with Travis Hunter over the years

Last month, Leanna Lenee took to social media to show off a huge collection of snaps with Travis Hunter from over the years. She organized the pictures in photo albums and even shared the back story for some of them. While she had already organized the snippets from 2021-23 when she shared them with the fans, she had a blank album for 2023-24. Here, take a look:

Lenee got engaged to Hunter when the 2023 season ended, just ahead of Valentine's Day. The couple has been dating since high school and has shared regular updates about their love life with fans on social media. On the work front, Travis Hunter is getting ready for his Big 12 debut with the Colorado Buffaloes this fall.