WATCH: Colorado WR Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee shows off heartwarming snippets from the duo’s loving relationship via photo album

Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee took to Instagram to show off her relationship with the Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver. She did that by sharing snippets of photo albums featuring the couple over the years. She also gave the backstory of some of the snaps.

Hunter and Lenee are high school sweethearts whose love has only grown with time. The photo albums that the star football player’s fiancée created encapsulated the relationship with some sweet memories. She showed them off to the fans through her Instagram stories.

Here are a few videos shared by the Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter’s lady love Leanna Lenee showing the photo albums she created.

“I have so many pages lol. This was 2021-23,” she wrote in one of the stories.

Then she shared a blank photo album ready for holding memorable snaps from 2023-24.

The 22-year-old then shared a specific photograph from high school, giving the story behind the click.

“Back when he was still in high school. I drove 3 hrs to go to this game & to now think we’re going into his last year of college this year,” she said.

Leanna shared the story behind one picture.

Lenee and Hunter got engaged after the 2023 season ended. The Buffaloes star popped the question days ahead of Valentine's Day. His lady love said ‘a million times yes’ to the question of marriage. The couple has been giving regular updates about their love life through social media and the engagement news was the biggest of them all.

Travis Hunter surprised his mom with a dream house

Travis Hunter’s love isn't just for his fiancée Leanna Lenee but he showed his immense love for his mother last month, fulfilling her lifelong dream of owning a house. He shared a video on his YouTube channel where he could be seen unveiling the beautiful home in Savannah, Georgia. The mansion boasts five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

With the house, Hunter presented her with a heartfelt letter which she read on video surrounded by her family. Her joy was visible while reading the letter and she even broke into a dance. The house is near the place where her future daughter-in-law Leanna’s parents live.

Hunter would be going for one final season with the Colorado Buffaloes before declaring for the NFL Draft next year. He is expected to be an easy first-round pick due to his talent and versatility. But can he help Deion Sanders win something before he goes?

