Watch: Travis Hunter has heated moment with Kyle Williams on sidelines of Colorado vs Washington State game

Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter found himself at the center of controversy during the clash against the Washington State Cougars on Friday. In a heated moment, Hunter and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams engaged in a brawl on the sidelines.

A viral clip posted by SportsCenter showed Hunter dragging Williams and shoving him onto a table at the end of a play before exchanging some words.

The clip was captioned, "Travis Hunter didn't have to do him like that".

The Buffaloes ended up losing the game 56-14, missing out on bowl eligibility.

Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter was at the receiving end of a big hit earlier this season

In a September 2023 showdown vs Colorado State, Hunter took a big hit from safety Henry Blackburn. The hit led to a penalty for Blackburn and a hospital stay for Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver.

Blackburn received plenty of backlash and even death threats from social media users after the play. However, Blackburn and Hunter buried the hatchet, sitting down for a chat and even hitting the bowling lanes together to move past the incident.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was quick to condemn the threats against Blackburn.

The Buffaloes now hold a 4-7 record, having lost five straight games. Colorado started the season strong under Coach Prime in his debut season, winning three straight games. However, they are 1-7 since then, with just one Pac-12 victory.

Now that they are out of bowl contention, Colorado will hope to end the season on a positive note when they face the Utah Utes in their final game.