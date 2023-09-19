The Boulders' versatile football player, Travis Hunter, faces a three-week recovery period due to an injury sustained during a game against Colorado State. The Colorado Buffaloes are in a bit of a pickle! He took a nasty hit while playing as wide receiver, necessitating medical attention. Although he briefly returned to the game, ultimately, he had to leave for good,

Brian Sutterur, a PM&R-trained sports medicine doctor, recently analyzed Travis Hunters' injury situation. According to Dr. Sutterurpō, the hit that forced Hunter out of the game was unquestionably dirty and unnecessary. He explained that the impact, similar to a concussion, caused Hunter's brain to jostle within his skull due to the sudden stop in motion.

"This was absolutely a dirty play, the ball had hit the ground, and there was no reason for this hit to come in from the Colorado State defender. Think about during this hit, all the energy that Hunter has running down the field, it's similar to what we think about with a concussion where the head and the skull are moving." Brian Sutterur MD said.

Fans slam dirty play as Travis Hunter's Injury Diagnosis shakes CFB world

Fans react after watching Travis Hunter's injury diagnosis

Fans had all sorts of reactions after hearing the diagnosis made by Dr. Brian. It was a rough day for the Heisman hopeful!

"Football is brutal. It's a dirty hit and I'm surprised they let him stay in the game." a fan wrote after hearing about Travis Hunter.

"Such a dirty hit. I get it’s a rivalry, but that could knock him out for the season." wrote another fan.

"That coward was coached and instructed to take Hunter out. SHAMEFUL from the entire team, especially the coaches." a fan called CSU shameful.

"Reckless as hell. that player can’t get away with no repercussions." one of the fans questioned the referees' decision.

"I have a feeling CSU just had it out for Colorado today. They had a ridiculous amount of penalties. A lot of face masks, holdings, targeting, dirty hits & late hits. Was nasty to watch." added another Colorado fan.

"You can literally have your career ended in one play in football. Cheap shots like what happened to Travis should come with severe consequences" one of the fans voiced the concerns surrounding the two-way player.

"Hope it’s not too serious and hoping for a speedy recovery." another fan wished for Travis Hunter's recovery.

Dr. Brian further added that the force with which Travis Hunter was hit could affect his intra-abdominal organs or the lungs. The delay in Hunter's hospitalization raised many concerns. The analysis shed light on the severity of the incident, highlighting the need for safe play on the field. No wonder the reactions from fans varied, reflecting the shock and concern surrounding Hunter's condition.

