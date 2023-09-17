"What a piece of sh*t hit", "Facts"- Fans react to CSU's Henry Blackburn potentially injuring Travis Hunter"

Travis Hunter, and the Sanders and Co. suffered in Folsom Field, especially in the first half, on Saturday. The Colorado rivalry between the Buffaloes and the Rams has been a closer game than anyone predicted.

Colorado State took a surprise 14-2 lead in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Colorado opened up the game with a Shilo Sanders pick-six touchdown with an 80-yard dash. The game went into overtime as Colorado tied with 36 seconds on the clock before Colorado won 43-35 in second OT.

The environment was a heated one since the hours leading up to it when a brawl started between both Colorado schools. The tension had been brewing up since Colorado State's head coach Jay Norvell criticized Deion Sanders' eccentric dressing during games and media appearances.

Throughout the game, players from both schools engaged in taunting the rival team. Shedeur Sanders was seen engaging in unsportsmanlike conduct with the Ram's defenders during the first half. CSU's players led by Louis Brown IV were seen mimicking Deion and Shadeur Sanders' end zone celebrations while celebrating a touchdown at the end of the second quarter.

By far, the worst incident in the game came when WR Travis Hunter received a monstrous tackle from Henry Blackburn on a pass attempt at 4:53 in the first quarter.

As Hunter twisted in pain, quarterback Shedeur Sanders came to the rescue of his teammate as he confronted the rival defensive back. Fans reacted to the same, with one tweeting:

"What a piece of s**t hit. This game is going to get out of hand and the fact it's this late isn't right because I'm getting riled up before bed."

Another simply chimed in:

"Facts"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The general feeling was that football is a contact sport:

A big majority of fans saw nothing wrong with the tackle on Travis Hunter:

Others explained why they thought the move was legal:

A few seemed to agree with Marty Mush:

Travis Hunter's injury worries

Travis Hunter seemed to quickly recover and returned to the field playing both offense and defense.

Unfortunately, at half-time, he retired and went to a local hospital to be further evaluated. It would be a shame if a potential Heisman season were to end due to a potentially reckless play.

Later in the game, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell complained to the ESPN reporter on the field about the amount of penalties his team received. Considering the number of incidents both teams were involved, it's bemusing that the coach was surprised at the number of flags.

Deion Sanders also referred to the amount of penalties as a key factor in the game in his halftime interview. Prime said that he would fix the problems with the penalties during the half-time speech. Colorado State has had 11 penalties for 122 yards, while Colorado had four for 40 yards.

The tension was palpable throughout the stadium in the first quarter and the better part of the second. However, as soon as the Rams took the lead, the crowd seemed to quieten down.