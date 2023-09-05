"NFL Draft first pick overall": Deion Sanders hails Travis Hunter as a phenomenal talent and the first pick overall in future NFL Draft

The world of football is stunned by the performance of Travis Hunter in last Saturday's game versus TCU. He became the first player in the last 20 seasons to accrue 100 receiving yards and get an interception in a Division I game.

Some reports have him playing more than 140 snaps of football in the game against the Horned Frogs.

On Monday, we had an early prediction of what his NFL Draft future might look like. We compared his disruption in football to what Shohei Ohtani has done for baseball. We predicted that he might even be the first overall pick when he becomes eligible. Apparently, Deion Sanders agrees.

On Monday, Coach Prime went on the Pat McAfee show and had this to say about Travis Hunter:

"That kid is straight. Different here. He's a first-rounder, he's the first pick overall when it's his opportunity to go into the NFL. What is his opportunity to go into first big on both sides of the ball? Well, only a fool won't let him do both because he's gonna be the best player."

When speaking about Hunter's mentality, he told Pat McAfee:

"We got a dog, that kid right there is a darn Rottweiler. 'Hey', he texts me at six o'clock in the morning on Saturday. 'Let's go baby. Let's go do this.'"

Finally, Deion Sanders expressed his desire for his sons, Travis Hunter, and the entire team to do well not just on the field, but in life:

"I mean, I love what I do. And I do and I love and I love these darn kids, man. I want him to go pro. I want him to get the degrees. I want them to be assets to the communities. I want them to be great fathers, great sons.

"Like I want so much for these kids. I want them to understand financial literacy. I won't so much but these kids and they love it. And they know I've had my turn, baby. I'm your navigational system."

This Tuesday, at noon, the AP Poll will tell us more appropriately how the college world is reacting to this victory by Colorado. They face Nebraska in Week 2.