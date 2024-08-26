Watch: Travis Hunter, Jalen Milroe, Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Gabriel and more feature in latest Celsius Energy advert

Colorado's Travis Hunter, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Michigan's Donovan Edwards, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei are the top six college football stars featured in the latest advertisement for Celsius Energy. The product launched its ESSENTIAL Six line, and in the video, all six players can be seen enjoying the energy drink and striking power poses for the camera.

Take a look at the advert below:

Hunter, Milroe and the other college stars featured in the advertisement are among the highest-earning NIL players.

Travis Hunter's list of impressive NIL deals

The Georgia native has made a name for himself in college sports, boasting a NIL valuation of $2.7 million, according to On3. Along with his latest campaign with Celsius, he became the cover star for EA Sports' much-awaited game, College Football 25. Additionally, he has been the face of brands like American Eagle Outfitters, 7-Eleven, Cheez-It, Rock 'Em Socks, FreeFrom Sports, Actively Black and Greenwood.

The Buffaloes' two-way star earned praise from Shilo and Shedeur Sanders

Despite the Colorado Buffaloes' unimpressive 2023-24 season, Travis Hunter emerged as a top talent on the Deion Sanders-led squad. Predicted to be a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Hunter consistently earns praise from his coach and fellow teammates. Quarterback Sheduer Sanders said:

“Turn on the film. You see what he does. I mean, it’s nothing I can even say. There’s nothing I can say. Everything that you see is basically who he is.” (H/T Buff Zone)

Safety Shilo Sanders added:

“I think his decision making (is special). Football is a really mental game. There’s not really much physical difference between 4.4, 4.5, 4.6, 4.7 (seconds in the 40-yard sprint), so it comes down to decision making. Some guys have great decision making instincts and that’s what separates them.” (H/T Buff Zone)

Travis Hunter is expected to have an impressive run in the 2024-25 college football season. It remains to be seen how he will help his team leave behind the ghost of their 4-8 record from last year.

