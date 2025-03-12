WATCH: UNC HC Bill Belichick takes a walk with GF Jordon Hudson during CFB offseason

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick surprised football fans when he opted to sign on to be the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in December. Belichick is arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all time, and as a result, it was shocking to see him take a college football job at this stage in his career. This is Belichick's first coaching position in college football.

Ad

However, since the signing, Belichick has shown that he is committed to the program. He has been going on recruiting trips and appears focused to bring the Tar Heels to the next level. Bill Belichick has also been spending some time with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. On Saturday, a video of them walking together was posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the clip, the couple can be seen walking together down a crowded street while holding hands. They are both wearing blue tops in the a similar shade to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The couple have been spotted together at several events in recent months. Notably, they attended the NFL Honors event together in early February.

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson celebrated their anniversary on Friday night

The video of Bill Belichick walking with his girlfriend was posted on Saturday night, but it is unclear if it was recorded that night or the night before. Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly celebrated their anniversary on Friday night. The couple have been dating since 2023.

Ad

However, this is not the first time the couple has celebrated an anniversary this year. They reportedly celebrated their "meetiversary" on Feb. 11. The couple met in February 2021 but did not reportedly start dating until 2023.

The couple will experience life together while Belichick is coaching for the first time in their relationship next season. He has already started his coaching duties, going on recruiting trips and meeting with returning players.

Additionally, the team is a week into spring training as the first practices began on March 4th. Under the coaching of Bill Belichick, the team will look to achieve a winning season after a down year in 2024. In the final season with head coach Mack Brown leading the team, the Tar Heels had a 6-7 record.

The last time the Tar Heels had more than 10 wins in a season was 2015 when they went 11-3. With Belichick's experience, the Tar Heels will be trying to get back to contention in the ACC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback