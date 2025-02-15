Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson shares sweet Valentine's Day message on 'love'

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has been dating Jordon Hudson, 24, for over two years. They began dating after Belichick broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, whom he dated for 16 years.

According to reports, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudso first met in 2021 during a flight from the Boston area to Florida. Their relationship was confirmed and made public last year, and the couple has faced a lot of criticism for their age gap.

However, on Valentine's Day, Jordon Hudson decided to use her social media platform to talk about love. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself and the 6x Super Bowl-winning coach posing in their NFL honors attire.

Hudson accompanied the post with a lengthy caption on how love and romance do not discriminate according to age, sex, color, or race. She then shared a few bullet points on the 'basic concepts' of what love is.

"Let's take a deeper dive into the hot topic of the day..LOVE," Hudson wrote. "'What constitutes love?' or 'what makes someone worthy of loving?' are questions that require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to. With such limited character count, I cannot dissect nor comprehensively answer these questions, but I will exclaim a few basic concepts:"

Apart from his bubbling romantic life, Bill Belichick is also preparing for his collegiate coaching debut with the Tar Heels. He was named the program's new head coach after they fired Mack Brown following the 2024 season. Belichick will be looking to help build the program into a successful team like he did with the Patriots in the NFL.

Jordon Hudson celebrates 'four year meetiversary' with Bill Belichick

Just two days before Valentine's Day, Jordon Hudson celebrated another milestone in her romantic relationship with Bill Belichick.

On Tuesday, she shared a heartwarming post for the UNC head coach expressing her love for him and celebrating their 'four-year meetiversary'. She accompanied the IG post with a heartwarming message for Bill Belichick.

"February 11th 2025-February 11th 2021....Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick. Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later. P.S.- @nfl, that Championship Ring is mine," Hudson wrote.

Despite the backlash, Jordon Hudson continues to be one of Belichick's strongest supporters. As he gears up for his UNC debut, Hudson will continue to focus on her own career before the couple moves ahead to the next step of their romance.

