"Putting together his next NFL team": Fans react as Bill Belichick extends UNC scholarship offer to son of former NFL RB LeGarrette Blount

Legendary former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to make waves in college football after taking over as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in December.

Known for his meticulous approach to building teams, Belichick has extended a scholarship offer to LeGarrette, son of former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.

Fans reacted to the news on Instagram.

"He gonna get all the players he coached sons on his team," another wrote.

"He is putting together his next NFL team at the collegiate level. Hand-picking each player," a fan wrote.

"His pops was like 6’2 250. How he get so small?" A fan wrote.

"Done with Belicheck. Just wanna see that girlfriend," another wrote.

Blount Sr. was a key part of New England’s offense from 2013 to 2016, rushing for over 3,300 yards and setting franchise records for touchdowns in a season. His powerful running style helped the Patriots secure two Super Bowl titles under Belichick.

Last season, Blount Jr., a Class of 2028 recruit, recorded three tackles for the 10-2 Huskies. His offer from UNC marks his second Division I opportunity, following an earlier offer from Marshall.

His father celebrated the milestone by reposting the announcement, praising his son’s relentless work ethic:

“LFG LB!!!!! A dawg if I ever seen one!!! Such a humble and respectful kid that does nothing but WORK!! I’m so proud of you and happy for you son! You deserve everything coming your way and more king! I love you so so much my guy!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!”

Michael Lombardi’s philosophy shapes UNC football’s future under Bill Belichick

Michael Lombardi’s approach to football was established long before he collaborated with Bill Belichick. Now serving as UNC football’s 65-year-old general manager, Lombardi shares Belichick’s vision.

Lombardi’s philosophy was heavily influenced by a lesson from legendary San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh's 1984 early scout days. Walsh assigned him to evaluate three receivers—Al Toon, Eddie Brown, and Jerry Rice—and explained the timing of acquiring a star playmaker.

“When (Walsh) asked me to write that report, he said, 'We are now finally in position to go get a big-time receiver, because the team's really good around them,’” Lombardi said on Tuesday. We're in the mock (NFL) draft season on TV. You'll see 42 receivers going in the first round, as if everybody forgot about how the (Philadelphia) Eagles won the Super Bowl."

As UNC’s de facto spokesperson, Lombardi emphasizes that Belichick’s blueprint revolves around toughness and reliability.

"I think this program is built on the vision and the identity of the greatest coach of all time,” Lombardi said. “I'm fortunate enough to have worked for him for a long time, but philosophically, we come from the same school, and that school is about building a team inside out. That school is about physical and mental toughness. That school is about dependable and hard-working players.”

Since Belichick’s arrival in December, UNC has significantly retooled its roster, adding 21 players in January and 19 more by National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Of the 46 new additions, 19 are offensive and defensive linemen.

