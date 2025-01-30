Which head coach has been to the most Super Bowls? Exploring top 5 list feat. Bill Belichick

At the beginning of the NFL regular season, there are 32 head coaches. Every one of them aims to appear and win the Super Bowl. However, only two coaches (one per conference) get the chance to represent in the big game at the end of the season.
Let's look at the head coach with the most trips to the Super Bowl.
Which head coach has been to the most Super Bowls?
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has been to the most Super Bowls. The future Hall of Fame head coach has been to nine Super Bowls, all with the New England Patriots.
Here's a list of the head coaches with the most Super Bowl appearances:
T-5. Bill Walsh, Bill Parcells and Mike Holmgren - 3 Super Bowl appearances
Bill Walsh went three for three in big games with the San Francisco 49ers, Bill Parcells won two and lost one with the New York Giants, and Mike Holmgren won just one in three trips with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
T-4. Dan Reeves, Marv Levy, Bud Grant, Joe Gibbs and Chuck Noll - 4 Super Bowl appearances
Of these five iconic names, only Joe Gibbs and Chuck Noll were victorious in the big game. Gibbs won three rings with Washington, while Noll went 4 in 4 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
T-3. Andy Reid and Tom Landry - 5 Super Bowl appearances
Andy Reid will rise on this list once he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Until then, he'll remain tied with legendary Dallas Cowboys former head coach Tom Landry.
Reid has won the big game thrice (all with the Kansas City Chiefs). He'll be looking for more glory once February rolls around.
Landry led the Cowboys to an impressive five Super Bowl appearances, where he stacked up two wins.
2. Don Shula - 6 Super Bowl appearances
Don Shula is one of the greatest head coaches of all time. He reached the Super Bowl the most times before Bill Belichick came around. Shula first reached the big game with the Baltimore Colts before taking over the Miami Dolphins.
Shula truly showcased his coaching expertise at the Dolphins. The Hall of Famer led the Dolphins to five Super Bowls, winning two.
1. Bill Belichick - 9 Super Bowl appearances
Belichick guided the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowls, winning six. His combination with Tom Brady dominated the NFL for about two decades. Belichick remains the winning standard among professional American football coaches.
