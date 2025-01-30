Which head coach has been to the most Super Bowls? Exploring top 5 list feat. Bill Belichick

At the beginning of the NFL regular season, there are 32 head coaches. Every one of them aims to appear and win the Super Bowl. However, only two coaches (one per conference) get the chance to represent in the big game at the end of the season.

Let's look at the head coach with the most trips to the Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which head coach has been to the most Super Bowls?

New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has been to the most Super Bowls. The future Hall of Fame head coach has been to nine Super Bowls, all with the New England Patriots.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a list of the head coaches with the most Super Bowl appearances:

T-5. Bill Walsh, Bill Parcells and Mike Holmgren - 3 Super Bowl appearances

Bill Walsh went three for three in big games with the San Francisco 49ers, Bill Parcells won two and lost one with the New York Giants, and Mike Holmgren won just one in three trips with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

T-4. Dan Reeves, Marv Levy, Bud Grant, Joe Gibbs and Chuck Noll - 4 Super Bowl appearances

Of these five iconic names, only Joe Gibbs and Chuck Noll were victorious in the big game. Gibbs won three rings with Washington, while Noll went 4 in 4 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

T-3. Andy Reid and Tom Landry - 5 Super Bowl appearances

Andy Reid will rise on this list once he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Until then, he'll remain tied with legendary Dallas Cowboys former head coach Tom Landry.

Reid has won the big game thrice (all with the Kansas City Chiefs). He'll be looking for more glory once February rolls around.

Landry led the Cowboys to an impressive five Super Bowl appearances, where he stacked up two wins.

Expand Tweet

2. Don Shula - 6 Super Bowl appearances

Don Shula is one of the greatest head coaches of all time. He reached the Super Bowl the most times before Bill Belichick came around. Shula first reached the big game with the Baltimore Colts before taking over the Miami Dolphins.

Shula truly showcased his coaching expertise at the Dolphins. The Hall of Famer led the Dolphins to five Super Bowls, winning two.

1. Bill Belichick - 9 Super Bowl appearances

Belichick guided the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowls, winning six. His combination with Tom Brady dominated the NFL for about two decades. Belichick remains the winning standard among professional American football coaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.