Don Shula vs Bill Belichick's record: How many wins shy is ex-Patriots HC of the NFL coaching crown?

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have reportedly agreed to mutually part ways after 24 seasons. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the news Thursday, quoting sources.

Belichick is arguably the greatest NFL coach of all time, but after two straight losing seasons and three of the last four, he is apparently leaving the Patriots.

In his 24 seasons with New England, Belichick helped the franchise win six Super Bowls, but where does he rank in all-time wins?

Where does Bill Belichick rank in all-time wins?

Bill Belichick is officially no longer the coach of the New England Patriots despite being under contract for next year.

After the 2023 season, Belichick confirmed he was under contract but would be meeting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft to discuss his future.

"I'm under contract," Belichick said. "I'm going to do what I always do, which is, you know, every day, I come in work as hard as I can to help the team and whatever way I can. So, that is what I'm going to continue to do.

"You know, today was kind of wrap-up day for us with the players and have a meeting with them and then go from there. As far as any decisions or directions or anything like that for next year is way too early for that. The end of the year processes, you know, I don't think will be fundamentally different from the standpoint of how it's done."

With Belichick now out as the Pats coach, the 71-year-old is reportedly set to be highly sought after as he looks to break the record for the most wins as a head coach in NFL history.

Currently, including playoffs, Belichick has 333 career wins, which is 15 shy of Don Shula's record of the most wins ever.

Shula coached 33 seasons in the NFL between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins and has 347 career wins, including playoffs.

Just in regular season games, Shula has 328 wins while Belichick has 302, but he has 333 wins, including the postseason, so he's closing in on the all-time lead.

Don Shula's career win percentage in the regular season is .677, while Belichick is at .647.

If Belichick does continue his coaching career, he likely will only need to coach two or three more seasons to get the 15 wins to pass Shula for the most wins, including playoffs, in NFL history.